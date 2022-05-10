Alleged Fraud: Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Denies Detaining Ex-Attorney-General Adoke’s Co-Defendant During Investigation

Lawal, who is the 2nd prosecution witness in the trial-within-trial of the money laundering charge brought against Abubakar and Adoke by the anti-corruption commission, disclosed to Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja that the EFCC never detained Abubakar while he was undergoing investigation

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 10, 2022

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Aminu Lawal on Tuesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the anti-graft agency had never detained Aliyu Abubakar, a co-defendant in the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, during the investigation of the case.
Lawal, who is the 2nd prosecution witness in the trial-within-trial of the money laundering charge brought against Abubakar and Adoke by the anti-corruption commission, disclosed to Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja that the EFCC never detained Abubakar while he was undergoing investigation


The witness said this during cross-examination by Akin Olujimi, SAN, counsel for Abubakar. He said the defendant (Abubakar) was always released on bail after questioning.
He stated that the defendant was never forced to make statements or induced to implicate others in the course of the investigation.
Lawal was among the EFCC investigators who took the defendant’s statements on December 31, 2019; January 6, 2020, and January 25, 2020.
When Olujimi asked the witness to explain how his client was invited for questioning on January 25, 2020, he said “Abubakar was called and he came with his lawyer, Yusuf Ahmed”.
 
He explained that Abubakar's statement was taken in the presence of his lawyer.
But the senior lawyer further asked Lawal to tell the court where his client was between January 2, 2020, and January 27, 2020, insisting that he was detained by the agency.
The witness disagreed that Abubakar was detained by the EFCC, saying the defendant was detained in the commission’s facility during the time based on the order of the FCT High Court where he was being tried for another matter.
He said the court had ordered the police to remand him in the EFCC detention.
“Was it not the EFCC lawyer that asked for his remand,” Olujimi asked.
“I don’t know, but the court ordered his remand,” Lawal insisted.
He said the three statements were taken at the conference room of the executive chairman of the anti-graft agency located at Wuse II, Abuja.
He said though there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the hall, the interview sessions were recorded with the commission’s HP laptop and copied to a flash drive.
He explained that at the end of each exercise, Abubakar attested to the statements with his signature.
The lawyer representing the EFCC, Ofem Uket, tendered the flash drive as evidence.
The matter was adjourned to Wednesday, May 11 for the continuation of the trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Jonathan Gave Jigawa Governor, Badaru Over N200Million, Sent Him To Buy APC Presidential Nomination Form To Deceive Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I Have Over 15 Million Registered Supporters With Their Pictures, Phone Numbers –Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yerima Boasts He’ll Become Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
International Elon Musk Says He Would Lift ‘Stupid’ Twitter Ban On Donald Trump
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal They’re After Me For Demanding End To University Lecturers’ Strike – Apostle Suleman Reacts To X–rated Photos Posted By Stephanie Otobo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Taraba Group Wants Former Deputy Governor, Danladi Stopped From Contesting Senatorial Seat The Taraba Patriotic Front, a civil society group advocating for good governance and transparency in Taraba State, has called on the national leadership of the
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Court Adjourns Nigeria’s Ex-Aviation Minister, Oduah's Trial Over Malami’s Letter, Amid Allegations Of Compromise
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Jonathan Gave Jigawa Governor, Badaru Over N200Million, Sent Him To Buy APC Presidential Nomination Form To Deceive Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I Have Over 15 Million Registered Supporters With Their Pictures, Phone Numbers –Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yerima Boasts He’ll Become Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Government's ‘No work, No Pay’ Policy, An Attempt To Intimidate Striking Workers — Group
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Breaking News “Apostle Suleman Is Small, A Chronic Liar:” Watch SaharaTV Live Interview With Stephanie Otobo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News My Life At Risk For Sharing Same Detention Facility With IPOB Members, Terrorists – Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Kyari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Elon Musk Says He Would Lift ‘Stupid’ Twitter Ban On Donald Trump
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Progresses In Reverse; By 2024, Some Nigerians Will Say ‘Buhari Wasn’t So Bad’ – Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal They’re After Me For Demanding End To University Lecturers’ Strike – Apostle Suleman Reacts To X–rated Photos Posted By Stephanie Otobo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad