BREAKING: Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the Brigadier General was on his way to Jalingo on Tuesday when the incident happened.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 10, 2022

At least, seven Nigerian soldiers have been killed following an ambush on the convoy of the commanding officer of the 93 Army Battalion, Takum, Taraba State by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.
 
Military sources told SaharaReporters that the Brigadier General was on his way to Jalingo on Tuesday when the incident happened.
 
One of the sources said the “whereabouts of the senior military officer and his orderly are unknown hours after the attack”.
 
Another source added that he wasn’t sure the “Brigadier General was in the convoy” but said his official vehicle was among those attacked.
 
 


