Elon Musk Says He Would Lift ‘Stupid’ Twitter Ban On Donald Trump

He said this would happen if he completes a $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a month after Trump said he would not seek to get back on the site, Forbes reports.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 10, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would lift Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump—a move he called “flat-out stupid”.
He said this would happen if he completes a $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a month after Trump said he would not seek to get back on the site, Forbes reports.


Speaking virtually at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times, the CEO of Tesla called the move to ban Trump a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.”
Musk said Twitter should limit permanent bans to spam accounts and bots, though he said that doesn’t mean users should be able to “say whatever they want to say.”
Permanent bans, he said, “fundamentally undermine trust” in Twitter as a “town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”
The comments come a month after Twitter’s board agreed to be acquired by Musk, who’s currently seeking to solidify his financing.
Musk argued more appropriate actions would consist of temporary suspensions or efforts to make certain tweets invisible or have “limited traction.”
 
A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request for comment from Forbes.
“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said.
The comments come a month after Trump told CNBC he would not return to Twitter even if Musk reversed the company’s ban. Trump said he would instead stick to posting on Truth Social, the social media site he announced he would launch last year as a rival to popular social media companies after Twitter, YouTube and Facebook froze his accounts following the January 6 insurrection.
Truth Social was supposed to be fully operational by the end of March, but its rollout has been plagued by technological glitches, a waitlist of millions of users and resignations from the company’s heads of technology and product development. Musk on Tuesday claimed banning Trump from Twitter amplified his voice “from the right” instead of silencing the former president.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Buhari Attending UN General Assembly With 22-Man Delegation, Nigeria’s Slimmest In Decades
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive Ghanaian Oil Tycoon Kevin Okyere Bought A £4.5m London Mansion In 2014 Tied To Diezani’s Looting
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International ISIS Claims Responsibility For Paris Terrorist Attack That Killed At Least 128 People
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International The President of New Africa - Part 1 By Sulayman Saul Saidykhan
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive Buhari To Embark On Another Global Junket
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International Seven Takeaways From President Buhari's Visit To Egypt
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Jonathan Gave Jigawa Governor, Badaru Over N200Million, Sent Him To Buy APC Presidential Nomination Form To Deceive Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics North’ll Prefer President From South-South To South-West, South-East, But APC Should Apologise To Jonathan, Nigerians First – Northern Groups
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government's ‘No work, No Pay’ Policy, An Attempt To Intimidate Striking Workers — Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Over 15 Million Registered Supporters With Their Pictures, Phone Numbers –Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yerima Boasts He’ll Become Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Force Jonathan To Accept APC Presidential Nomination Forms We Bought For Him – Fulani Group
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Vice President Of Adenuga’s Conoil Spends Billions On Hotel Acquisition As Contractors Accuse 6th Richest African Of Defaulting On Company's Multi-million Dollar Debts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Taraba Group Wants Former Deputy Governor, Danladi Stopped From Contesting Senatorial Seat The Taraba Patriotic Front, a civil society group advocating for good governance and transparency in Taraba State, has called on the national leadership of the
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Adamu Garba Says Only Money Matters In APC As He Withdraws From Presidential Race, After Raising N83.2Million From Donors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News “Apostle Suleman Is Small, A Chronic Liar:” Watch SaharaTV Live Interview With Stephanie Otobo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Court Adjourns Nigeria’s Ex-Aviation Minister, Oduah's Trial Over Malami’s Letter, Amid Allegations Of Compromise
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad