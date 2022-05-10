EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Personnel Arrested With ‘Stolen AK-47 Rifle, Ammunition’ Hidden Inside Sack In Yobe

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2022

The Nigerian Army has arrested another soldier, Tijjani Aliyu with service number 19NA/78/4786 for being in possession of illegal ammunition.

A military source who disclosed this to SaharaReporters said an AK-47 rifle was also recovered from Aliyu despite being on pass.

He said the soldier fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East was last week nabbed at a motor park in Damaturu, Yobe State, with about 30 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“At about 071625A May 22, troops of Sect 2 Provost Gp on Op CHECKMATE arrested 19NA/78/4786 LCpl Tijjani Aliyu of 199 Bn attached to NMP Sabon Gari. The sldr was arrested at Damaturu Motor Park in possession of 1 x AK 47 rifle, 1 x magazine containing 30 rds of 7.62 mm (Special) concealed in sack bag.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was on pass but did not return on expiration of the pass. Suspiciously also, it was discovered that he collected his personal rifle deposited for safe keep in 231 Bn Biu arms store before proceeding on pass, which raises question on his intention. The sldr is in custody for investigation.”

This is coming a few weeks after a soldier identified as Sergeant Thaddeus with service number 04NA/55/0931 was arrested at the gate of Maimalari Barracks in Borno State with about 112 rounds of 7.62mm special.

On March 10, 2022, another soldier identified as Momoh Sunday with service number 17NA/76/0820 was also arrested at the same gate of Maimalari Barracks with about 300 rounds of 7.62mm special.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Leo Irabor, had recently condemned the increase in cases of military personnel aiding and abetting terrorists and bandits in the country.

Irabor, in a letter sent to all commanders of various operations, which was exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, asked them to sensitise their officers to the implication of collaborating with the enemy.

Saharareporters, New York

