I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form

Moghalu promised to tackle the challenges of insecurity in the country, saying he would multiply the number of police personnel by four.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 10, 2022

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 2023 presidential aspirant, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has officially joined the 2023 presidential race.
The former deputy governor while speaking to journalists at the national secretariat of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja on Tuesday said he had paid the required N25 million for the presidential nomination and expression of interest form under the platform of the party.
He said, “As president, I will reform the Nigeria Police Force. I will increase the number of police from 250,000 to one million operatives. It is through effective intelligence gathering that we can fight terrorism and win.”
Speaking on the state of education in the country, Moghalu promised to earmark a minimum of 20 per cent of the country’s annual budget for education to improve the sector and bring an end to the incessant strike actions embarked upon by university lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
According to him, competent leaders are found in all tribes and religions, so the regions that have yet to produce the president of the country should be given the chance to do so in 2023.
 

