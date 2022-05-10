Miyetti Allah Threatens To Sue Benue Government For Seizing, Auctioning Mmebers’ Cattle

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2022

The Fulani cattle owners' association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has threatened to sue the Benue State Government for allegedly seizing and auctioning cattle belonging to its members.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Secretary-General of the group, Saleh Alhassan, said the group would also sue at least nine other northern state governments over the alleged diversion of billions of naira received from the Federal Government for the establishment of cattle ranches in their states.

Alhassan alleged that the governments of Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Nasarawa states failed to judiciously channel funds ranging from N5billion to N10billion meant for the ranches.

He accused the government of these states of riding on the misery of the cattle herders to amass wealth.

Alhassan also said the creation of cattle ranches would drastically minimise the lingering farmer-herder clashes recorded in the concerned states.

He said, “We’re already taking the stock, and we’re going to sue the Benue state government to pay compensation for all those stolen cattle officially, in the name of arresting cattle across the borders of Benue and Taraba states, Benue and Nasarawa states. Because as far as we are concerned, there is no cattle herding in Benue since Ortom put in this law.”

He added, “Nasarawa State Government has collected money for ranching, Katsina State Government has collected money for ranching, Kaduna State Government has collected money for ranching. States like Niger are also in the line of collecting money for ranching. Plateau State has collected the money for ranching.

“We are yet to see the ranches because we don’t want the state governors to use the misery and the hardship of the pastoralists to continue to divert these funds. Because we really need to address this issue of farmer-herder conflict, which we believe a sustainable land use management, which is through the ranching will be a solution for the crisis.”

He also revealed that the association would soon take legal action against the Benue State Government over the seizure and auctioning of cattle, amounting to losses of billions of naira to the herders.

“We will take legal actions against those perpetrating acts of violence against our people. We will also take actions against the ineptitude of the government of the day for allowing all this injustice and atrocities to be meted out on our people,” he said.

