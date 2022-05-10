Ogun Youth Group Releases Police Mugshot, Certified True Copies Of Dapo Abiodun's Criminal Records In U.S., Seeks Governor's Disqualification From APC Governorship Primaries

The Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths (COSSY) says it has obtained the mugshot confirming the real face of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun regarding his involvement in credit card fraud in Miami-Dade, Florida, USA.



The coalition said it had also received from the Criminal Justice Records, Miami-Dade, US, the Certified True Copies (CTC) of his criminal records and indictment in 1986 and 1987, both as Shawn Michael David and Oladapo Oluseun Abiodun.



This is contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the coalition, Muyowa Adetona on Tuesday.



Muyiwa said the mugshot and CTC would be tendered in court to authenticate the criminal past of the governor and get him disqualified from seeking re-election in the forthcoming Ogun State governorship primaries of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), slated for May 18, 2022.



The statement read in part, "The Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths wishes to inform the general public that we have received the mugshot of Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun from the US criminal justice records.



"Also obtained from the Miami-Dade police department are Certified True Copies (CTC) of his plethora felony indictments in 1986 and 1987 as Shawn David Michael and Oladapo Oluseun Abiodun.



"Also overleaf are CTC documents which one of the members who is now an aspirant in the APC shall present in court to authenticate the criminal past of Governor Abiodun and get him disqualified from seeking re-election.”



The youths urged the APC not to fail to disqualify Abiodun or make the “mistake of presenting him as its flagbearer in the forthcoming Ogun State Gubernatorial Primaries slated for May 18, 2022”.



SaharaReporters on March 25, 2022, reported how the governor was jailed in 1986 for credit card fraud in Miami-Dade, US.



The governor was said to have used a pseudo name (Shawn Michael Davids) with the aim of concealing his criminal identity.



The record revealed that Abiodun was jailed for committing criminal offences which bordered on credit card fraud, petty theft and cheque forgery.



He was arrested on November 7, 1986, for fighting and injuring a police officer in an attempt to resist arrest.



While being processed at the station, his fingerprint was run through the crime database and it was discovered that the Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun being processed for detention was the same as Shawn Michael Davids.



His criminal record and history were thus cemented and he was jailed.



According to a jail document obtained by SaharaReporters, Abiodun's jail number was 8600B9436.

In 2015, while contesting for the Ogun East Senatorial seat against the late Buruji Kasamu of the Peoples DemocraticParty (PDP), he applied for the redaction of his criminal records in Miami-Dade, Florida.



This act of concealment meant he could lie on his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms that he had no prior criminal records. A perjury offence that could have disqualified him from ever holding an appointive or elective office in Nigeria. The redaction was granted in August 2015.



The redaction application details are as follows:

CFN... 20150534571

BOOK...29743

PAGE...1170

DATE...18th August 2015

TIME...04:20:51pm

It was processed by Harvey Euvin, the Miami-Dade City Clerk of Court.



DOCUMENTS: Ogun Youth Group Releases Police Mugshot, Certified True Copies Of Dapo Abiodun's Criminal Recor... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd