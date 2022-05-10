Residents Recover Corpse Of Missing Pastor From Uncompleted Building In Abuja

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2022

A pastor has been found dead in an uncompleted building in Kubwa, a satellite area in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The body of the pastor, identified as Segun Adebisi, was discovered by the residents of the area on Saturday morning during a search after he had been declared missing.

According to Daily Trust, the incident was reported to the police while the family members were in search of the pastor.

“During the week, we dispersed into the bush around the pipeline extension area from 8pm till 12am but we could not trace him.

“On Saturday morning, we conducted another round of search around the same location, and we were in the process of giving up when one of us advised that we should extend the search to an uncompleted building.

“We met his body with injuries on his head looking like he was hit with some of the firewood found close to the body. His body has been taken to the mortuary,” a witness explained.

