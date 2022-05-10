Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili Set To Retire From Nation's Judiciary Thursday

Her retirement comes as she had attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2022

Supreme Court judge, Mary Odili, will on Thursday, May 12, officially bow out of the nation's Judiciary.

Odili is one of the earliest women to be elevated to the Supreme Court bench.

Her retirement comes as she had attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

The Imo State born jurist, whose meritorious landmark judgments have shaped the political, economic and social terrains of the nation, is to be hosted to an elaborate retirement event on the day.

Already, the authorities of the apex court are to hold a befitting valedictory court session in her honour, Daily Post reports.

Festus Akande, the director of Press and Information for the Supreme Court, said the court session to be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will hold at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court in the morning of Thursday.

He said that eminent Nigerians, especially the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Body of Benchers and body of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria, among others, are to grace the valedictory court session.

In October 2021, Justice Odili’s family residence at lmo Rivers Street in Maitama, Abuja, was said to have been raided by fully armed plain-clothed security men for undisclosed reasons at about 5pm on Friday.

However, security operatives guarding the house were said to have resisted the takeover of the house without a court order or instructions from above.

It was later gathered that the security operatives violated the residence of the Supreme Court judge, using a search warrant allegedly collected by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and his ministry officials.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal They’re After Me For Demanding End To University Lecturers’ Strike – Apostle Suleman Reacts To X–rated Photos Posted By Stephanie Otobo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: How Keystone Bank Colluded With Nigerian Agency, NIRSAL Staff, Diverted N650,000 COVID-19 Loan From Customer’s Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Strikes Out Cyberstalking Charges Against HEDA Chairman, Suraju Over Lack Of Evidence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Everyone Free To Run But They Can’t All Become President – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME I Locked Up Five-year-old Hanifa, Found Her Dead — Kano Proprietor In Court For Allegedly Killing Schoolgirl
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buying APC Presidential Forms For Me Without My Consent Is An Insult – Jonathan Tells Northern Groups
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal They’re After Me For Demanding End To University Lecturers’ Strike – Apostle Suleman Reacts To X–rated Photos Posted By Stephanie Otobo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: How Keystone Bank Colluded With Nigerian Agency, NIRSAL Staff, Diverted N650,000 COVID-19 Loan From Customer’s Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Students Protest in Kwara Over Prolonged Strike By University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Strikes Out Cyberstalking Charges Against HEDA Chairman, Suraju Over Lack Of Evidence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Everyone Free To Run But They Can’t All Become President – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Residents Recover Corpse Of Missing Pastor From Uncompleted Building In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Miyetti Allah Threatens To Sue Benue Government For Seizing, Auctioning Mmebers’ Cattle
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME I Locked Up Five-year-old Hanifa, Found Her Dead — Kano Proprietor In Court For Allegedly Killing Schoolgirl
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buying APC Presidential Forms For Me Without My Consent Is An Insult – Jonathan Tells Northern Groups
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Oil Oil Marketers Ask Nigerians To Prepare For Worst Fuel Scarcity Over Unpaid N500billion Claims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Personnel Arrested With ‘Stolen AK-47 Rifle, Ammunition’ Hidden Inside Sack In Yobe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad