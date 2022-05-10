They’re After Me For Demanding End To University Lecturers’ Strike – Apostle Suleman Reacts To X–rated Photos Posted By Stephanie Otobo

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, has said his matter was trending on the social media because he asked the Nigerian government to end the ongoing university lecturers’ strike.

Suleman was, however, silent on specifically addressing his alleged intimate photographs shared by Canada-based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo, who alleged that she had an amorous relationship with him.

Reacting on Monday, Apostle Suleman said he was trending on social media because he called for an end to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Strike.

He said, “I tweeted ‘End ASUU strike’ yesterday Sunday and today Monday I am trending on Twitter.. una well done! Same strategy all the time… You guys should had done this at least a week later to avoid traces. END ASUU STRIKE!”

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that Otobo, who took to her Twitter handle on Monday, shared screenshots of her video chat with Suleman asking him to come forward and debunk her claims.

She alleged that the cleric tried everything to stop her from progressing, and had almost ended her life. She wrote on Twitter, “If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren't public in the first place and how come I'm the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different.” See Also Scandal Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Poisoning, Trying To Kill Her, Releases X-rated Photos

The case of Otobo, a Canada-based singer, came up in 2017 and 2018 when she accused Suleman of having a sexual relationship with her – a controversial scandal that plagued the church and attracted the attention of Nigerians for months.

In January 2018, Otobo accused Suleman of impregnating her and breaching a promise to marry her. She claimed she had sex romps with the pastor in Italy, New York and Nigeria.

Suleman denied the allegations and threatened to sue SaharaReporters for reporting the story. He also threatened Festus Keyamo, whose law office in Lagos represented Otobo, demanding an apology and the payment of N1 billion to him for blackmail and injury.

Otobo however said she had pictures of him exposing his private parts, evidence of which it said would emerge in court. She released part of the photos in a Twitter thread on Monday.