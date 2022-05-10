We’ll Force Jonathan To Accept APC Presidential Nomination Forms We Bought For Him – Fulani Group

The ruling APC forms had been bought for him by the Fulani supporters' group on Monday, continuing the trend of aspirants using proxies to purchase the forms.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2022

The Fulani group behind the purchase of the N100million Presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress has said that former President, Goodluck Jonathan, will not leave the country until he accepts the forms from its members.

The former President had earlier rejected the forms obtained on his behalf, noting that they were bought without his consent.

Goodluck Jonathan

The ruling APC forms had been bought for him by the Fulani supporters' group on Monday, continuing the trend of aspirants using proxies to purchase the forms.

In a statement by the former president's spokesman, he was said to be unaware “of this bid and did not authorise it.”

However, Secretary of the Fulani Group, Usman Mohammed, according to PUNCH, noted that the nomination was meant to be a surprise gift to the ECOWAS special envoy.

He noted that if the ex-president turned down the nomination form as he threatened, they would be left with no option than to force him to accept it.

“I believe you are aware of how we blocked his office in the FCT during our rallies in Kano, Suleja, Minna, and Abuja, and forced him to come out to address journalists. It is the same approach.

“If he doesn’t accept our form, we won’t let him out of Nigeria,” he said.

The Fulani pastoralists opted for the choice of Jonathan out of the almost 30 APC presidential candidates because of his patriotism and love for Nigeria, the scribe disclosed.

Mohammed explained that his people were compelled to sell their livestock to raise money for the nomination forms because of the development he brought to the Fulani and Almajiri schools.

“Jonathan is a Christian with a heart of Muslim. When he was president, he supported Almajiri schools, took care of our children, and fed them in many northern states. The money for the nomination forms was contributed by Fulani cattle herders in the country. We saw some media reporting Miyetti Allah or Northern Youths. That’s not true.

“Besides, he is the most experienced of all the APC presidential candidates. None of the other candidates has ever been president of the country, including Tinubu.

“He is a man who loves Nigerians and loves other people’s children more than his own. We need him to continue with his Almajiri school project, especially in Kano where we have over three million of these students. None of them bought uniforms with their money,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lawmaker Dagogo’s Arrest: Ijaw Youth Council Tackles Governor Wike Over ‘Thunder Fire Them’ Comment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Political Parties Ask Electoral Body, INEC To Extend Timeline For Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Not Yet Registered As Our Member But We Are Waiting – Bayelsa APC Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Amends Electoral Act To Allow Buhari, Legislators, Governors, Others Vote At Party Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics How Ruling APC Northern Governor Purchased N100million Presidential Forms For Jonathan – Sources
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate President, Lawan Joins Presidential Race As Group Picks APC N100million Nomination Form For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: After Manipulating Buhari, Attorney-General Malami, Emefiele Set To Pay $418million To Ned Nwoko, 5 Other Paris Club Consultants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 2023 Elections: How Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi Conducted Mini-congress, Shopped For Party Members To Do His Bidding 4 Days Before Main PDP Ward Congress
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian House Of Representatives To Convene Emergency Sitting To Address 'Fundamental' Error In Electoral Act
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ogun Youth Group Releases Police Mugshot, Certified True Copies Of Dapo Abiodun's Criminal Records In U.S., Seeks Governor's Disqualification From APC Governorship Primaries
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Terrorists Now Bolder, Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Others Because I’m In Jail – Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Kyari Boasts From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
News Vice President Of Adenuga’s Conoil Spends Billions On Hotel Acquisition As Contractors Accuse 6th Richest African Of Defaulting On Company's Multi-million Dollar Debts
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Scandal They’re After Me For Demanding End To University Lecturers’ Strike – Apostle Suleman Reacts To X–rated Photos Posted By Stephanie Otobo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC Chairman, Yakubu, Other Government Officials Mobilising Thugs To Attack Me And Associates— Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Fuel Subsidy: JPMorgan Removes Nigeria From Emerging Market Sovereign List Over Petroleum Corporation, NNPC’s Non-remittance To Federation Account
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Dagogo’s Arrest: Ijaw Youth Council Tackles Governor Wike Over ‘Thunder Fire Them’ Comment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 2023: Senate President, Lawan Confirms Orji Kalu's Withdrawal From Presidential Race To Support North-East Region
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Political Parties Ask Electoral Body, INEC To Extend Timeline For Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad