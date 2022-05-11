2023 Elections: Again, Ruling APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission Of Forms

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadline for the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants eyeing various offices in the 2023 elections.



The party earlier fixed May 10 for the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms and May 11 for submission respectively.



But in a statement, the party said the deadline will now be May 12. It said all aspirants who had submitted their forms would be screened on Saturday and Sunday.



The party also disclosed that aspirants who have obtained the nomination forms have until Friday to submit them.



The party gave the recent Sallah holiday as a reason for some of the delays experienced in the purchase and submission of forms.



“Following the new submission date, APC has fixed Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 for screening of all aspirants that have returned their duly completed and signed nomination and expression of interest forms to the APC secretariat,” the statement said.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had fixed May 6 as the deadline for the sale of forms and May 10 for their submission.

A statement by the spokesperson for the party, Felix Morka, last Wednesday, said the sale of forms would close on May 10 and that the deadline for submission was May 11.

According to Morka, the revised timetable was issued by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu.

The ruling party has come under fire over the costs of the forms. APC fixed the cost of nomination forms for president at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million and state House of Assembly at N2 million.

This comes as President Muhammadu Buhari ordered all ministers vying for any elective office in 2023 to resign on or before Monday, May 16.



The directive was handed over to the affected cabinet members during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.











