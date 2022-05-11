2023 Elections: Again, Ruling APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission Of Forms

The party gave the recent Sallah holiday as a reason for some of the delays experienced in the purchase and submission of forms. The party earlier fixed May 10 for the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms and May 11 for submission respectively.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadline for the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants eyeing various offices in the 2023 elections.
 
The party earlier fixed May 10 for the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms and May 11 for submission respectively.
 
But in a statement, the party said the deadline will now be May 12. It said all aspirants who had submitted their forms would be screened on Saturday and Sunday.
 
The party also disclosed that aspirants who have obtained the nomination forms have until Friday to submit them.
 
The party gave the recent Sallah holiday as a reason for some of the delays experienced in the purchase and submission of forms.
 
“Following the new submission date, APC has fixed Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 for screening of all aspirants that have returned their duly completed and signed nomination and expression of interest forms to the APC secretariat,” the statement said.
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had fixed May 6 as the deadline for the sale of forms and May 10 for their submission.
A statement by the spokesperson for the party, Felix Morka, last Wednesday, said the sale of forms would close on May 10 and that the deadline for submission was May 11.
According to Morka, the revised timetable was issued by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu.
The ruling party has come under fire over the costs of the forms. APC fixed the cost of nomination forms for president at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million and state House of Assembly at N2 million.
This comes as President Muhammadu Buhari ordered all ministers vying for any elective office in 2023 to resign on or before Monday, May 16.
 
The directive was handed over to the affected cabinet members during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.
 
 
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Chief Coward Osinbajo Should Leave Office Like Buhari's Ministers’, Sowore Tells Vice President To Resign Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics House Of Reps Amends Electoral Act To Allow Statutory Delegates At Party Primaries, Conventions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders All Ministers, Aides Seeking Elective Positions In 2023 To Resign
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Headquarters in Taraba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Pro-Biafra Separatist Group Condemns Handling Of Displaced Bakassi People, Vows To Foment Problems For Government Over Kanu's Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria’s Junior Education Minister, Emeka Nwajiuba Resigns From Office
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 2023: SERAP To Sue Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Chairman For Leaving Sensitive Materials With Emefiele Despite Central Bank Governor’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Ex-President Jonathan Gets International Appointment Amid Controversy Over 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ogun Court Orders Arrest Of Assistant Inspector-General, Police Superintendent For Disobeying Judgement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Chief Coward Osinbajo Should Leave Office Like Buhari's Ministers’, Sowore Tells Vice President To Resign Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP To Embark On Two-week Strike
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad