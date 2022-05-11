2023 Elections: Akpabio Becomes Third Minister To Resign From Buhari's Cabinet Over Presidential Ambition

Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs has tendered his resignation.

This is to allow him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Wednesday directed all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

The order was announced during the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

His resignation comes after those of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, both also aiming for the presidency.

The Minister’s Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media, Jackson Udom, confirmed the resignation to The Nation.

“The minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF. We are waiting for him at the ICC, where he is coming to submit his nomination form,” he said.

Incidentally, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, had also picked up relevant forms to contest for the Ondo Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He will also have to resign from office to keep his political ambition alive, meaning there will temporarily be no minister in the ministry.









