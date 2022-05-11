2023 Elections: Akpabio Becomes Third Minister To Resign From Buhari's Cabinet Over Presidential Ambition

This is to allow him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs has tendered his resignation. 
This is to allow him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio
President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Wednesday directed all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.
The order was announced during the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.
His resignation comes after those of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, both also aiming for the presidency. 
The Minister’s Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media, Jackson Udom, confirmed the resignation to The Nation.
“The minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF. We are waiting for him at the ICC, where he is coming to submit his nomination form,” he said. 
Incidentally, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, had also picked up relevant forms to contest for the Ondo Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 
He will also have to resign from office to keep his political ambition alive, meaning there will temporarily be no minister in the ministry. 




 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Masanawa, Managing Director Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Moghalu Promises To Take Battle To Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims Like "It's Done In Movies"
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Nigeria's Minister Of Science, Ogbonnaya Onu Resigns After Buhari's Directive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Masanawa, Managing Director Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Headquarters in Taraba
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Moghalu Promises To Take Battle To Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims Like "It's Done In Movies"
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Aggrieved Ruling APC Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Dumps Party After Raising N83m, Says Ruling Party Worse Than PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Nigeria's Minister Of Science, Ogbonnaya Onu Resigns After Buhari's Directive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Neutrality Of Heads Of Government Agencies By Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Release Photos Of Attack Carried Out On Borno Community, Confirm Killing ‘Many People'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad