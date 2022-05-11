2023 Elections: Nigeria's Minister Of Science, Ogbonnaya Onu Resigns After Buhari's Directive

This follows the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has resigned from office. 
This follows the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Ogbonnaya Onu
The order which came on Wednesday was announced during the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.
According to a report by Punch, sources within the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed that Onu had indeed dropped his resignation.
“The minister was at the office of the SGF to drop his resignation. That was expected seeing as the president asked that they all should resign,” a source was quoted as saying.
Onu had on May 6, 2022, declared for the presidency under the ruling All Progressives Congress.
SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba had resigned from office.
President Buhari had singled out the minister for finding the courage to resign from office.
Nwajiuba had declared his intention to run for President in 2023 and picked up the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
SaharaReporters had reported that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday also asked all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) contesting elective positions in 2023 to resign.
According to Mohammed, the President’s order excludes the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo because he is an elected member of the cabinet. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Masanawa, Managing Director Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Akpabio Becomes Third Minister To Resign From Buhari's Cabinet Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Moghalu Promises To Take Battle To Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims Like "It's Done In Movies"
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Masanawa, Managing Director Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Akpabio Becomes Third Minister To Resign From Buhari's Cabinet Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Headquarters in Taraba
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Moghalu Promises To Take Battle To Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims Like "It's Done In Movies"
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Aggrieved Ruling APC Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Dumps Party After Raising N83m, Says Ruling Party Worse Than PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Neutrality Of Heads Of Government Agencies By Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Release Photos Of Attack Carried Out On Borno Community, Confirm Killing ‘Many People'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad