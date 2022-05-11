2023 Elections: Nigeria's Minister Of Science, Ogbonnaya Onu Resigns After Buhari's Directive

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has resigned from office.

This follows the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Ogbonnaya Onu

The order which came on Wednesday was announced during the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

According to a report by Punch, sources within the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed that Onu had indeed dropped his resignation.

“The minister was at the office of the SGF to drop his resignation. That was expected seeing as the president asked that they all should resign,” a source was quoted as saying.

Onu had on May 6, 2022, declared for the presidency under the ruling All Progressives Congress.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba had resigned from office.

President Buhari had singled out the minister for finding the courage to resign from office.

Nwajiuba had declared his intention to run for President in 2023 and picked up the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters had reported that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday also asked all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) contesting elective positions in 2023 to resign.

According to Mohammed, the President’s order excludes the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo because he is an elected member of the cabinet.



