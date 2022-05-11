2023: SERAP To Sue Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Chairman For Leaving Sensitive Materials With Emefiele Despite Central Bank Governor’s Presidential Ambition

The development comes after the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, declared interest in the 2023 presidential election.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to take legal action against the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INE), Mahmood Yakubu, over his failure to move sensitive election materials from the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
 
The development comes after the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, declared interest in the 2023 presidential election.


Emefiele on Monday urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to issue an interim order stopping INEC and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from disqualifying him from participating in the primary election of his preferred political party.
SERAP had earlier called on the INEC chairman to move the election materials from the CBN custody, saying Emefiele's presidential ambition portends danger to the electoral process if the items are left with the apex bank.
 
"We urge the Chairman of INEC Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to urgently consider moving sensitive election materials from the CBN to a politically neutral location, to remove the risks of unlawful interference, following the involvement of the CBN governor in partisan politics," it had said on Tuesday.
 


"We're considering our legal options to compel the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to move sensitive election materials away from the CBN to a more secured location, given the risks posed by the involvement of the CBN governor in partisan politics."
 
In an update on Wednesday, SERAP announced it would sue the INEC chairman for failing to act as advised.
 
"We're suing INEC over its failure to act promptly to move sensitive election materials from the custody of CBN, following the involvement of CBN governor in partisan politics," it added.
 
 
 
 
 

