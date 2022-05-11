Aggrieved Ruling APC Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Dumps Party After Raising N83m, Says Ruling Party Worse Than PDP

Adamu Garba, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has left the party.



Garba made his resignation from APC known in a letter addressed to the party chairman in Karewa ward, Adamawa State.



The development comes hours after he announced that he would no longer purchase the N100 million presidential form of the ruling party despite raising N83.2million in donations for the purchase of the form.



He had said his decision to shun obtaining APC presidential form was due to consultations with his campaign team.



He said N81.75 million had been generated from private donations while N1.4 million was generated from online donations, giving a total of N83.2 million.



He, however, promised that the funds would be returned to the donors as he encouraged them to send an email with evidence of payment.



Giving reasons for his resignation, Garba said the APC as a party has lost its moral bearing and has taken to some exclusionary practices which are against standard democratic tenets.



“More importantly, as a young man, who believes in the future of Nigeria and had high hopes in APC before now, I cannot continue to retain membership of a party that favors money beyond competency, vested interest beyond common interest, chronic elitism beyond public good, politics of exclusion beyond inclusion,” he said.



“I do not, in all honesty, sincerely and with consciousness believe that any young man in Nigeria has a future or model worthy of emulation for the benefit of Nigeria in APC, I believe the party has drifted so much from the original beliefs of its foundation to a something more cynical, undemocratic institution.



“I further believed that the party has failed in its promises to deliver public good over the years, betrayed the public trust, and has turned out to be doing much worse than what we fought so hard to dethrone in the then PDP government. Worst is the issue of internal security that the party paid more attention to propaganda media statements that listening to the yearning of the people.



“Moreover, the party seems to encourage its enemies than its friends, favors its adversaries than its loyalist, hates the prospect of the new generation of leaders beyond just youth leadership seats, and has no credible, practicable plans for the future of Nigeria as we get into the heart of the turbulence of the 21st century.



“Attached to this letter is a copy of my APC membership slip. As I chart a new path for what I believe is best for Nigeria, I pray that APC will, over time recover its lost soul.”





