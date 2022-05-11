Civic Groups Commend Buhari For Asking Amaechi, Malami, Other Ministers Contesting Election To Resign

Civic groups, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering members of his cabinet vying for elective office to resign.

Buhari had during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday asked all his ministers contesting the election in 2023 to resign on or before Monday, May 16.



In a statement, the groups said the directive reflects responsiveness to the yearnings of the citizenry.

They also said such would douse fears about the credibility of the electoral process ahead of the 2023 election.

The statement reads: "The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) commend Mr. President for taking this laudable step and listening to the call of Nigerians towards a free and fair election, following the issuance of his directives that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective office must submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, the 16th of May, 2022.

"We hope that this directive takes full effect pending legislation on the Court of Appeal’s decision to void Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 which made it mandatory for political appointees to resign from office before they could vote as delegates or vie for any elective position.

"It is worthy of note to mention that this action puts to bed worries of complicity in the impunity with which some political appointees have expressed their political interests ahead of the upcoming general elections in total disregard for the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the sensibilities of Nigerians whose collective resources have been diverted to satisfy personal political ambitions.

"These illegalities have been well condemned by the public and the President’s decision at this time is indeed a welcome one and reflects responsiveness to the yearnings of the citizenry.

"We also call on all political parties to demonstrate ethical and moral standards that ensure a democratic election and avoid the commercialization and proliferation of money politics which has disqualified patriotic Nigerians from partaking in the elections."



