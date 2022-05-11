Ex-President Jonathan Gets International Appointment Amid Controversy Over 2023 Presidency

Jonathan was appointed to the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), PM News reports.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

Amid the controversy surrounding whether the former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan will contest the 2023 presidency, he has secured an international appointment with European Corporate Council.
 
Jonathan was appointed to the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), PM News reports.


ECAM Council is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role.
Other members of the Advisory board are Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister, José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General GCC Gulf Cooperation Council and Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC).
Jonathan will be attending this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level advisory board meeting to hold in Italy on May 30.
 
Every year in Italy, ECAM Council hosts a summit, in cooperation with The European House – Ambrosetti.
 
ECAM Council in a letter to the Office of Jonathan informing him of the appointment stated: “For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an international advisory board of ECAM Council and Dr. Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.”
 
It noted that the Council was “founded with the purpose of developing realistic, effective and long-lasting solutions for more sustainable healthcare systems, with a special focus on the common issues affecting the Southern hemisphere of the globe.”
 
It brings together a selected group of heads of state, government ministers and heads of multilateral agencies and focuses on long-term investment and international partnerships in healthcare and infrastructure, as well as the contribution of the private sector in creating strategic hubs in the African continent.

