Gunmen Invade Bauchi Communities, Kill Three Residents, Injure One

At least three people were killed while one was injured when gunmen attacked Yadagungume and Limi villages in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, at about 12am on Wednesday.

Punch reports that the victims are identified as; Shuaibu Salihu (17), Ruwa Ali popularly known as Mai Inji (45) and Sunusi Isah Burra.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source in Ningi town, who preferred to hide his identity, said the gunmen first invaded Yadagungume and started shooting sporadically, creating tension in the village. The attackers afterward proceeded to Limi village.

The source, who did not directly witness the assailants’ operation said, “From the information I gathered, the gunmen whose number is yet to be known first attacked Yadagungume with gunshots and a boy came out and shouted, so they shot him.

“The gunmen abducted two people and somehow, one of them escaped. But we don’t know what happened, they later shot the other person they went with. It was some women who were going to the farm early this morning that saw his corpse and raised the alarm.

“They later attacked Limi village and killed one person there before leaving. We don’t know what exactly their mission was because they didn’t burn any house and they didn’t kidnap people except those two whom they later killed. One person was left with gunshot injuries and is being treated in the hospital. All the people killed were buried this morning in accordance with Islamic rites.”

However, the reason behind the attack has not been revealed as of the time of filing this report.



