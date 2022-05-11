Gunmen Invade Bauchi Communities, Kill Three Residents, Injure One

Punch reports that the victims are identified as; Shuaibu Salihu (17), Ruwa Ali popularly known as Mai Inji (45) and Sunusi Isah Burra.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

At least three people were killed while one was injured when gunmen attacked Yadagungume and Limi villages in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, at about 12am on Wednesday.
Punch reports that the victims are identified as; Shuaibu Salihu (17), Ruwa Ali popularly known as Mai Inji (45) and Sunusi Isah Burra.

File photo used to illustrate story.
A source in Ningi town, who preferred to hide his identity, said the gunmen first invaded Yadagungume and started shooting sporadically, creating tension in the village. The attackers afterward proceeded to Limi village.
The source, who did not directly witness the assailants’ operation said, “From the information I gathered, the gunmen whose number is yet to be known first attacked Yadagungume with gunshots and a boy came out and shouted, so they shot him.
“The gunmen abducted two people and somehow, one of them escaped. But we don’t know what happened, they later shot the other person they went with. It was some women who were going to the farm early this morning that saw his corpse and raised the alarm.
“They later attacked Limi village and killed one person there before leaving. We don’t know what exactly their mission was because they didn’t burn any house and they didn’t kidnap people except those two whom they later killed. One person was left with gunshot injuries and is being treated in the hospital. All the people killed were buried this morning in accordance with Islamic rites.”
However, the reason behind the attack has not been revealed as of the time of filing this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity IPOB Names Alleged Sponsors Of Violence In South-East, Vows To Combat Rampaging Gunmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Lady At Mother’s Funeral In Imo
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity UNICEF Demands Immediate, Unconditional Release of 150 Abducted Islamiya Schoolchildren
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Four Chinese Railway Workers, Kill Policeman In Ogun
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity More Than 100 Persons Abducted In Kebbi School
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Headquarters in Taraba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Pro-Biafra Separatist Group Condemns Handling Of Displaced Bakassi People, Vows To Foment Problems For Government Over Kanu's Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria’s Junior Education Minister, Emeka Nwajiuba Resigns From Office
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 2023: SERAP To Sue Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Chairman For Leaving Sensitive Materials With Emefiele Despite Central Bank Governor’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Ex-President Jonathan Gets International Appointment Amid Controversy Over 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Again, Ruling APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission Of Forms
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ogun Court Orders Arrest Of Assistant Inspector-General, Police Superintendent For Disobeying Judgement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Chief Coward Osinbajo Should Leave Office Like Buhari's Ministers’, Sowore Tells Vice President To Resign Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP To Embark On Two-week Strike
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad