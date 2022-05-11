House Of Reps Amends Electoral Act To Allow Statutory Delegates At Party Primaries, Conventions

The House of Representatives has passed an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 to recognise statutory delegates at primaries, congresses, and conventions of political parties.

The move comes hours after the Senate also took a similar decision during its emergency session.



Recall that the National Assembly passed the bill for the Act while President Muhammadu Buhari signed it into law.

But the Act did not provide for members elected into public offices and executives of the parties, known as statutory delegates, to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses or meetings of parties.

This has continued to elicit reactions with political parties close to conducting primaries to elect candidates for the 2023 general elections,

Without the provision by the law, Buhari; the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, members of the National Assembly, governors and their deputies, members of the State Houses of Assembly, chairmen of local government areas, councillors, executives of political parties, amongst others, would have been disenfranchised.

During the plenary on Tuesday, the Senate amended Section 84(8) of the Act, passing the first, second, and third reading at a sitting.

Similarly, Clerk to the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, had issued a notice on Tuesday, recalling members from recess to reconvene for plenary on Wednesday, though sitting was adjourned till May 24, 2022.

The notice had partly read, “This session has become necessary especially as to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act.”



