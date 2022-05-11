House Of Reps Amends Electoral Act To Allow Statutory Delegates At Party Primaries, Conventions

The move comes hours after the Senate also took a similar decision during its emergency session.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

The House of Representatives has passed an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 to recognise statutory delegates at primaries, congresses, and conventions of political parties.
The move comes hours after the Senate also took a similar decision during its emergency session.


Recall that the National Assembly passed the bill for the Act while President Muhammadu Buhari signed it into law.
But the Act did not provide for members elected into public offices and executives of the parties, known as statutory delegates, to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses or meetings of parties.
This has continued to elicit reactions with political parties close to conducting primaries to elect candidates for the 2023 general elections,
Without the provision by the law, Buhari; the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, members of the National Assembly, governors and their deputies, members of the State Houses of Assembly, chairmen of local government areas, councillors, executives of political parties, amongst others, would have been disenfranchised.
During the plenary on Tuesday, the Senate amended Section 84(8) of the Act, passing the first, second, and third reading at a sitting.
Similarly, Clerk to the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, had issued a notice on Tuesday, recalling members from recess to reconvene for plenary on Wednesday, though sitting was adjourned till May 24, 2022.
The notice had partly read, “This session has become necessary especially as to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Again, Ruling APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission Of Forms
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Chief Coward Osinbajo Should Leave Office Like Buhari's Ministers’, Sowore Tells Vice President To Resign Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders All Ministers, Aides Seeking Elective Positions In 2023 To Resign
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Headquarters in Taraba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Ex-President Jonathan Gets International Appointment Amid Controversy Over 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Again, Ruling APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission Of Forms
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ogun Court Orders Arrest Of Assistant Inspector-General, Police Superintendent For Disobeying Judgement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Chief Coward Osinbajo Should Leave Office Like Buhari's Ministers’, Sowore Tells Vice President To Resign Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP To Embark On Two-week Strike
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Kogi Musician Allegedly Abducted, Tortured By Thugs Loyal To Governor Bello Over Anti-government Song Died Three Years After
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Pro-Biafra Separatist Group Condemns Handling Of Displaced Bakassi People, Vows To Foment Problems For Government Over Kanu's Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad