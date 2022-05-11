Nigeria’s Junior Education Minister, Emeka Nwajiuba Resigns From Office

President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed this on Wednesday while asking other members of his cabinet pursuing political ambitions in the 2023 general elections to follow suit, Daily Post reports.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has resigned from office.
President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed this on Wednesday while asking other members of his cabinet pursuing political ambitions in the 2023 general elections to follow suit, Daily Post reports.


Buhari was quoted to have singled out the minister for finding the courage to resign from office.
Nwajiuba had declared his intention to run for President in 2023 and picked up the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Buhari had directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.
Singling out Nwajiuba, Buhari said, “I expect other members of this council seeking to be President to resign with immediate effect.”
Nwajiuba’s presidential ambition had attracted public condemnation, especially as university lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, have been on strike since February over poor funding, among other demands.
SaharaReporters had reported that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday also asked all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) contesting elective positions in 2023 to resign.
According to Mohammed, the President’s order excludes the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo because he is an elected member of the cabinet.
 
Mohammed added that if the need arises, the directive might involve political appointees.
 
Among those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Labour and Productivity, Chris Nigige; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
 
Others are Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, who has declared interested in the governorship position in his home state of Kebbi.
 
Running for the governorship position in Abia State is the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar while the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has also declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has also purchased the N50 million APC nomination forms to succeed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship polls.
 
Though not a cabinet member, SaharaReporters gathered that Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may also be affected by the presidential order.
The directive may not be unconnected with the Appeal Court ruling which set aside an earlier judgement against Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Headquarters in Taraba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Amends Electoral Act To Allow Statutory Delegates At Party Primaries, Conventions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Ex-President Jonathan Gets International Appointment Amid Controversy Over 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Again, Ruling APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission Of Forms
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: Emefiele, Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Sylva, Others Eyeing Elective Seats President Buhari Asked To Resign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Headquarters in Taraba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News 2023: SERAP To Sue Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Chairman For Leaving Sensitive Materials With Emefiele Despite Central Bank Governor’s Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Ex-President Jonathan Gets International Appointment Amid Controversy Over 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Again, Ruling APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission Of Forms
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ogun Court Orders Arrest Of Assistant Inspector-General, Police Superintendent For Disobeying Judgement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Chief Coward Osinbajo Should Leave Office Like Buhari's Ministers’, Sowore Tells Vice President To Resign Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP To Embark On Two-week Strike
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Presidential Aspirant, Tinubu’s Supporters Fight Dirty While Sharing Money In Abuja
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Kogi Musician Allegedly Abducted, Tortured By Thugs Loyal To Governor Bello Over Anti-government Song Died Three Years After
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad