Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 36 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.



A statement by the Commission's Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday said the suspects were arrested by its operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command.



The anti-graft agency gave the names of the suspects as including "Chukwuma Destiny, Emenalom Precise, Nwaeze Obinna, Ogbonna Monday, Raymond Chigozie, Mmadu Bright, Chigozie Sixtus, Ike Joachim Uchechukwu, Ifeanyi Uzor, Iwuanyanwu Divine, Nwoke Udojah, Patrick Micheal, Chukwu Hillary, Charles Nneji, Nwachukwu Chibueze, Obinna Ajem, Egwu Williams and Samuel Michael.



"Others are Ike Joseph, Ekperi Ikechukwu, Iwwohen Ikechukwu, Joshua Emmanuel, John Dickson, Madu Sixtus, Onyemauche Tochukwu, Chibueze Miracle, Precious Uchenna, Amamasim Bright, Ibeawuchi Obumneke, Ihugba Chikmso, Chima Charles, Christian Mahakwe, Okorie Arinze, Chukwu Kenechukwu, Mahakwe Charles and Chima Fidel"



According to the statement, the suspects were arrested at Owerri, Imo State following credible intelligence linking them to cyber-fraud targeting mostly foreign nationals.



"Items recovered from them include several phones, laptops, passports, one Lexus ES 350 with NYCN registration number IMO 44, one Mercedes Benz GLK with registration number KTU 729 HD and one Toyota Camry with registration number KTU 720 HL."



The Commission said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of its investigation.



