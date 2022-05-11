Presidential Aspirant, Moghalu Promises To Take Battle To Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims Like "It's Done In Movies"

Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and presidential aspirant of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Kingsley Moghalu has said battles will be taken to the enemies if he is elected president of Nigeria.

Moghalu, in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday monitored by SaharaReporters, said people abducted by terrorists and bandits will be rescued using tactics as seen in movies or as done in advanced countries.



He said, “The military has to be strengthened; we need to go into the forests and take control of our territory, you must take the battle to the enemy.

"You manage the risk of collateral damage, do terrorists live in the forest? Terrorists are living in this forest."

"Well, there are ways to rescue victims; it happens. We watch it in movies and we have seen it done in many countries; that’s why I talked about upgrading and also using technology. If we use technology, I think we can be more proactive against terrorists,” he said.

Moghalu also knocked TraderMoni and FarmerMoni initiatives of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, saying if they were successful, there wouldn't have been a high unemployment rate in the country.

He, however, promised to establish N1 trillion venture fund that will give temporary employment to Nigerian graduates for a period of between six months and a year.

“I intend to establish a one trillion naira venture capital fund which will give temporary unemployment support to young people coming out of the universities for a period of six months or a maximum of one year on a condition they go through skills training and the venture capital fund will give young people funds to start a new business based on their skills,” he said.

Moghalu also promised to revamp the police force.



