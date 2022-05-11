Pro-Biafra Separatist Group Condemns Handling Of Displaced Bakassi People, Vows To Foment Problems For Government Over Kanu's Detention

The International Court of Justice in 2002 ceded the oil-rich peninsula to Cameroon. The development has continued to evoke sad memories among those displaced.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 11, 2022

Pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League (BNL) has lamented the failure of the Nigerian government to resettle the displaced Bakassi people, describing it as the worst form of wickedness.

 

In a statement jointly signed by its national leader, Princewill Richards, deputy leader, Ebuta Takon, and chairman of the standing committee of senior officers, Godstime Ntukidem, BNL said expressed worry over the increasing military operations against remnants of ceded Bakassi Peninsula by Cameroonian Forces.

It warned that such actions could lead to more violence in the region "especially bombing of more military equipment by militants in the area".

 

Recently, a militant group, Black Marine which claims to be the armed wing of BNL, reportedly claimed responsibility for the bombing of two military gunboats in Abana waterside community near oil company quarters occupied by workers in the Peninsula.

 

This had forced authorities to ask workers to leave the quarters for safety in the meantime.

 

BNL stated that it is making efforts to stop the flow of oil in the Gulf of Guinea, describing it as the only way to get the world to speak for Biafra since “President Muhammadu Buhari is insisting on court settlement over Nnamdi Kanu, and other Biafran supporters in prison”.

 

"We are making efforts to slow down oil businesses in the Gulf of Guinea, through targeted vessels that we banned, shutting down oil firms and very soon we will disconnect the pipelines once we meet with our targets," the group said.

 

They hailed their supporters at borders, especially the recently arrested members in Ikom, Cross River State and their followers in Bakassi who have allegedly restricted the movement of foreign vessels on the waterways.

 

The group said the banning of foreign boats and vessels was a boost to the struggle, insisting that international business at sea will be frustrated.

 

