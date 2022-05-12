‘Every Lie Has An Expiry Date’, Sowore Knocks Jonathan Over Initial Denial Of APC Presidential Moves

This comes a few hours after he disassociated himself from the Northern group that had brought the N100m APC form in his name.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2022

Human rights activist, Mr Omoyole Sowore, has decried the defection of Former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Sowore, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), described the situation as an age-long denial of the truth by metaphorically relating it to a quote from a German philosopher, Arthur Schopenhauer.

He said in a tweet on Thursday, "Every Lie Has An Expiration Date! @GEJonathan joins Janjaweed APC @OfficialAPCNg.
“ME: "All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident - Arthur Schopenhauer
“#WeCantContinueLike This."


The News Agency of Nigeria earlier reported that Jonathan had defected to the ruling APC in a bid to vie for the presidential seat in 2023.
According to his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president said it was an insult for the group to have bought him the form without his consent.
But according to the News Agency of Nigeria, a credible source in Jonathan’s camp said the former President has finally decided to contest for the top office.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the former president has formally joined the APC after registering at his Otuoke Ward in Bayelsa.
He is expected to submit the duly filled forms on Thursday.
SaharaReporters exclusively reported on Tuesday that claims by the former President that he did not authorise the purchase of the multi-million-naira forms were far from the truth.
“Contrary to his denials, former President Goodluck Jonathan gave over N200 million to the governor of Jigawa, Mohammed Badaru, to purchase the APC nomination and expression of interest forms for him,” a source privy to the arrangement had told SaharaReporters.
Jonathan lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

