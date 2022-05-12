12 Injured As Niger State Community Leader Opens Fire On Residents Protesting Police's Arrest Of Schoolteacher

A village head in Ndalile community of Mokwa in Niger State, Mohammed Shaba Aliyu, has allegedly opened fire on protesters in the village injuring 12 persons including children.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, in Mokwa community when the youths blocked the road to demand for the release of a school teacher, Kudu Tswasha, who was allegedly arrested by the operatives of Department of State Service (DSS) and the police.



It was gathered that the gun wielding DSS operatives invaded a school in the area and arrested Kudu in a Gestapo manner without any reason.

Kudu was said to have alerted his family of the development which led to a protest by his family members and youths in the community.

The youths in the process staged a protest at the Mokwa Police Station to demand for his whereabouts but the police and DSS allegedly denied the knowledge of the arrest.

The development reportedly infuriated the youths and forced them to block the major road causing gridlock in the area.

According to a protester who spoke to SaharaReporters on Thursday, the village head (Mohammed) sighted the angry youths who had besieged his palace and hurriedly rushed inside, brought out a pump action rifle and shot at protesters leaving many of them down with injuries.

The situation led to pandemonium as people scampered for safety.

“People were demonstrating peacefully to demand for the release of their brother and they marched towards his palace only for him to come out with a pump action and he started shooting. His children were even begging him not to shoot but he was saying he would curse them if they didn't let him,” a witness said.

SaharaReporters also gathered that there had been allegations of land grabbing and forceful sales of heritage lands by the village head that had led to protests in the past where Kudu had participated.

Kudu alongside some youths were said to have written a petition against the alleged misconducts of the village head which included; impregnating of young primary school girls, sales of land, colluding with witch doctors to defraud his people and subjecting them to inhuman treatments.

