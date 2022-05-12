12 Injured As Niger State Community Leader Opens Fire On Residents Protesting Police's Arrest Of Schoolteacher

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, in Mokwa community when the youths blocked the road to demand for the release of a school teacher, Kudu Tswasha, who was allegedly arrested by the operatives of Department of State Service (DSS) and the police.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 12, 2022

A village head in Ndalile community of Mokwa in Niger State, Mohammed Shaba Aliyu, has allegedly opened fire on protesters in the village injuring 12 persons including children.
SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, in Mokwa community when the youths blocked the road to demand for the release of a school teacher, Kudu Tswasha, who was allegedly arrested by the operatives of Department of State Service (DSS) and the police.


It was gathered that the gun wielding DSS operatives invaded a school in the area and arrested Kudu in a Gestapo manner without any reason.
Kudu was said to have alerted his family of the development which led to a protest by his family members and youths in the community.
The youths in the process staged a protest at the Mokwa Police Station to demand for his whereabouts but the police and DSS allegedly denied the knowledge of the arrest.
The development reportedly infuriated the youths and forced them to block the major road causing gridlock in the area.
According to a protester who spoke to SaharaReporters on Thursday, the village head (Mohammed) sighted the angry youths who had besieged his palace and hurriedly rushed inside, brought out a pump action rifle and shot at protesters leaving many of them down with injuries.
The situation led to pandemonium as people scampered for safety.
“People were demonstrating peacefully to demand for the release of their brother and they marched towards his palace only for him to come out with a pump action and he started shooting. His children were even begging him not to shoot but he was saying he would curse them if they didn't let him,” a witness said. 
SaharaReporters also gathered that there had been allegations of land grabbing and forceful sales of heritage lands by the village head that had led to protests in the past where Kudu had participated.
Kudu alongside some youths were said to have written a petition against the alleged misconducts of the village head which included; impregnating of young primary school girls, sales of land, colluding with witch doctors to defraud his people and subjecting them to inhuman treatments.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity One Killed, 12 Injured As Explosion Rocks Beer Joint In Kogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara 'No-Fly Zone' Politically Motivated To Intimidate Governor Matawalle – Coalition
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity You Are A Lie Merchant, Specialist In Misinformation, OPC Blasts FFK
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 30 Muslim Passengers On Maulud Procession Journey In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Despite Ban On Open Grazing By Governor Akeredolu, Cows Take Over Major Streets In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Jonathan Finally Joins Ruling APC In Bayelsa Ward, Set To Recontest For President
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female College Student In Sokoto State Over Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Rivers’ PDP Governorship Aspirant, Farah Dagogo Regains Freedom After Two Weeks In Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Ukrainian Invasion: Siemens Announces Plan To Quit Operations In Russia After 170 Years
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Government Offered Banji Akintoye Millions Of Naira To Dump Yoruba Nation Agitation, Destroy Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Students, NANS Block Nsukka-Enugu Road, Shut Down Business Activities Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
News Nigerians Can Have Heart, I’m Having A Lot Of Fun – Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Boasts Amid Calls For Resignation Over 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
News Sultan Of Sokoto Condemns Killing Of Female College Student For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor Emefiele, Ministers, Other Buhari's Appointees Contesting For President Were Sacked But Given Deadline To Save Face— Presidency Sources
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba Who Dumped APC After ‘Raising N83million’ For Nomination Form Joins New Party, YPP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad