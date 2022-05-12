2023: Delta Traditional Rulers Council Denies Endorsing PDP House Of Representatives’ Aspirants

The Isoko traditional rulers’ council in Delta State has denied what it called the "purported endorsement" of some House of Representatives aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), vying for the Isoko federal constituency seat in the 2023 general elections.



A former Managing Director, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and Isoko federal constituency House of Representatives’ aspirant, Askia Ogieh and a former commissioner for energy, Jonathan Ukodhiko, have allegedly said they have been endorsed by the Isoko traditional rulers’ council during separate meetings with the monarchs over the forthcoming PDP primaries.

The issue has however led to a public backlash for the monarchs.



Reacting to the endorsement claims, the traditional ruler (Odiologbo) of Otor-Owhe Kingdom, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, Okpuzo Romanus Inana, kicked against the claims, stressing that there was no time the Isoko traditional rulers council adopted any aspirants.



Speaking on Wednesday on behalf of the council during a consultation visit by the former chairman of Isoko South council and PDP aspirant for the Isoko federal constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections, Itiako Ikpokpo Malik, at the palace of the Odiologbo of Otor-Owhe kingdom, Inana warned politicians against "unfounded" claims and utterances that could create discord and disunity among the people in the land.



The visibly angry monarch, flanked by other traditional rulers from Isoko South and North local government areas, described Malik as a true son of Isoko nation who is loved by all as a result of his performance as Isoko South council chairman and state chairman of All Local Government Of Nigeria (ALGON).



Inana told the politician and his entourage: "We want to appreciate your performance as chairman of Isoko South local government area. Your achievements equally impacted very positively in Isoko North. As ALGON chairman, you have a national figure of which we glorify the name of the Lord.



"We have received some aspirants in the past who purportedly claimed that the Isoko traditional rulers adopted him, we never adopted any aspirants. We want to make it categorically clear that we never did. And if you people see the pattern of wedging kolanut today in this palace, it is because of the love of traditional rulers for the person of Malik and the ancestors know where our minds stand."