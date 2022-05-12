BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Selling Multi-million Naira Ammunition To Bandits In Zamfara

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2022

A Nigerian soldier attached to the Forward Operations Base (FOB) in Galadi, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State has been arrested for selling ammunition and military uniforms to armed bandits in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldier identified as Bala Nura (19NA/78/3870) was arrested by the military police on Wednesday.

Sources said Nura confessed to selling 100 rounds of 7.62mm special each to the terrorists at the rate of N100,000.

He was also caught with 1,000 rounds of the same ammunition which he promised to sell the gunmen for N1 million.

“ARREST OF SUSPECTED SLDRS SELLING AMMO TO BANDITS. AT ABOUT 110845A MAY 22, INVESTIGATION CARRIED OUT ON CASE OF 425 X MISSING AMMO AT FOB GALADI IN SHINKAFI LGA OF ZAMFARA STATE DISCOVERED 19NA/78/3870 PTE BALA NURA OF SAME FOB INVOLVED IN SELLING AMMO TO BANDITS/TERR. SLDR CONFESSED SELLING QTY 100 X RDS OF 7.62 MM SP EACH AT RATE OF N100,000 AND PROMISED TO SELL 1,000 X RDS OF SAME AMMO TO BANDITS AT RATE OF N1,000,000,” a military signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters read.

