BREAKING: Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female College Student In Sokoto State Over Blasphemy

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 12, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto State Command, has confirmed the arrest of two students suspected to be involved in the killing of a female student, identified as Deborah Samuel, for alleged blasphemy in the state.
This was made known in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, for the Commissioner of Police, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, on Thursday.


The statement obtained by SaharaReporters, reads, “Upon receiving the information, the DC Operations led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders in the state to the school where the road was cleared and the situation was brought under control. Two students were arrested in connection with the crime committed.
"The school has been closed down by the school authorities, and policemen were deployed to give tight security coverage. The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, is appealing to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control. Meanwhile, the suspects in the viral video on Twitter were also spotted and will be nailed soon," the circular added.
Before her death, Deborah was a level two student of Shehu Shagiri College of Education, Sokoto.

