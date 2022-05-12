EXCLUSIVE: Photo Of Nigerian Military Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Emenike Okore Abducted By Terrorists In Taraba

The gunmen had on Tuesday attacked a military convoy, killing six soldiers and abducting Lt Col Okore.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2022

SaharaReporters has obtained the picture of an army commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ememike S. Okore (N/11717) who was declared missing following an ambush by gunmen suspected to be terrorists in Taraba State.
 
The gunmen had on Tuesday attacked a military convoy, killing six soldiers and abducting Lt Col Okore.

Those killed were Dauda Tata (7NA/44/4046), Yusuf Salihu (95NA/40/5031), Ndubuise Okonkwo (96NA/42/6911), Abdullahi Ibrahim (13NA/70/7901), Emmanuel Jerry (14NA/72/14051) and Sani Isa (14NA/72/15462) as the casualties.
 
Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Wednesday said troops of the 93 Battalion had launched an operation to rescue the abducted senior officer.
 
“Troops are currently in pursuit of the bandits and will leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing personnel,” he said.
 
“The good people of Taraba state are enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.”
  See Also Insurgency UPDATE: Identities Of Lieutenant Colonel Abducted, Five Other Army Personnel Killed By Terrorists In Taraba 0 Comments 1 Day Ago
Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that Okore was illegally dismissed by the army authorities in 2015 but was reinstated by the National Industrial Court in 2018.
 
He was among senior officers accused of failing to perform their military duties during the fight against Boko Haram which resulted in the militants’ capture of Baga, the centre of a multinational force in Borno State.
 
The missing officer, then a Major in the army was tried by a special court-martial for cowardice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Jonathan Finally Joins Ruling APC In Bayelsa Ward, Set To Recontest For President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Selling Multi-million Naira Ammunition To Bandits In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: What Is Jonathan Looking For? APC May Embarrass Him – Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Every Lie Has An Expiry Date’, Sowore Knocks Jonathan Over Initial Denial Of APC Presidential Moves
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education BREAKING: Consider Students, Call Off Strike, Buhari Begs Striking University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won’t Investigate How APC Aspirants Got N100m For Presidential Forms, To Hold Farewell Meeting With Departing Ministers – Aide, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Finally Joins Ruling APC In Bayelsa Ward, Set To Recontest For President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Selling Multi-million Naira Ammunition To Bandits In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: What Is Jonathan Looking For? APC May Embarrass Him – Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Every Lie Has An Expiry Date’, Sowore Knocks Jonathan Over Initial Denial Of APC Presidential Moves
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education BREAKING: Consider Students, Call Off Strike, Buhari Begs Striking University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won’t Investigate How APC Aspirants Got N100m For Presidential Forms, To Hold Farewell Meeting With Departing Ministers – Aide, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian University Students Block Major Highway Over Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam BREAKING: Female Student Beaten To Death, Corpse Set Ablaze For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad In Sokoto
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari's Former Media Aide, Bashir Ahmad Mocks ‘Uninformed Supporters’ Of Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari, A Northerner, Must Not Hand Over To Another Northerner, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Knocks PDP For Throwing Open Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
News President Buhari Does Not Understand Anything, Including Sports – Sowore
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad