FLASHBACK: How Buhari's Ex-Personal Assistant, Bashir Ahmad In 2015 Supported Death Penalty For Blasphemy

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, who just left office, had once supported the death penalty for blasphemy according to his tweet in July 2015.

Recall that in 2015, an Islamic court in Kano sentenced nine people to death for insulting the Prophet Muhammad. The accused, who were all Muslims, had pleaded guilty.



At the time, Ahmad showed his support for the killing of the nine persons via a post on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “I can't pretend or keep silent. I support the death penalty for BLASPHEMY. That's my belief and I do not and will never support #SaveKanoNine.”

SaharaReporters had reported earlier today, Thursday how a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State, identified as Dorcas, was beaten to death and burnt by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

She was burnt to death by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel.Similarly in March 2021, some angry youths backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.SaharaReporters learnt that Mai Ruwa was dragged away from his house on Tuesday in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the community.