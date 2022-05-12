IPOB Not Behind Killings In South-East; It Is Registered In UK With Offices And Addresses – Lawyer Ejimakor Tackles BBC Report Linking Biafran Group To Violence

The BBC Report titled, “IPOB: Nigerian 'media warriors' call for killings on social media over Biafra” had chronicled events showing how agitators had called for attacks against those considered enemies of the campaign for Biafran independence.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 12, 2022

Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to a recent report by the BBC World Service centered around the activities of the group.
According to the BBC report, many of these agitators are currently based outside the country from where they stoke violence in Nigeria via their podcasts, and streaming on social media platforms.
The report which exposed the activities of some individuals further claimed that some of the media warriors were being paid, “either by IPOB or by supporters, for the work they do and we saw other broadcasts in which bank details for IPOB were shared to solicit donations from followers.”
Reacting, Aloy Ejimakor exonerated the group from the claims, stating that the IPOB he represented had no connection with media warriors calling for killings.
Ejimakor noted that IPOB has chapters in various countries of the world, and is recognised as a self-determination group.
He wrote on Twitter, “Dear @BBCWorld: Again, the #IPOB I represent is registered in UK. It’s led by #MNK. It has fixed addresses & chapters worldwide & it’s recognized by nations as a NONVIOLENT self-determination movement. They’re NOT the ‘media warriors' calling for killings over #Biafra.”

