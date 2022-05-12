Kidnappers, Terrorists Still Use Mobile Lines Freely In Nigeria Despite SIM-NIN Linkage – Shehu Sani Faults Buhari Government

A former Senator in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has again taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives Congress, (APC)-led administration, describing it as a monumental failure.

The ex-lawmaker stated this on Thursday in Asaba, capital of Delta State, while delivering a speech at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council's programme.

Shehu Sani

Sani, who was the guest speaker at the event, said, "We have two main political parties in the country, the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party. The APC came to power with a lot of magical promises; promises that would only take a magician to realise. So many things have been said about PDP destroying the country for many years.

“What is ironic is that, 70 percent of those that are in APC are from PDP. In those 16 years, they were part of it. In the last seven years, the promises made by rulling political party to equate N1 to $1 have turned out to be a lie. To build one refinery in every geo- political zone of the country has become a lie.

"To remove subsidy has turned out to be a lie. To restore order and security in the country has turned out to be a lie. Why have they failed? What is the difference between the Buhari that was an opposition and the Buhari that became President, because if you put what he said when he was an opposition to what he said when he was in government, it is a direct opposite.

“The ruling party has been found guilty of everything they accused the former government of. This is a country that in the last seven years has spent N 4.2trillion for defence and security and the government has not been able to stop kidnapping.”

"Kidnappers call the family of their victims and tell them to bring the money, using Nigeria SIM cards and nobody is traced or arrested. So you ask yourself; all this idea of linking SIM to National Identity Number (NIN) is just nonsense.”



