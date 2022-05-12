National Judicial Council Approves Appointment of Imo Chief Judge, 45 Other Officers

The National Judicial Council has recommended 46 successful candidates as Heads of Court and other judicial officers for the Federal and State judiciaries in Nigeria.
The NJC in a release on Thursday said it made the recommendation after its 98th meeting of May 10 and 11.
The judicial officers are as follows; “Chief Judge, Imo State; Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka Theresa Eberechukwu; Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Nasarawa State, Kadi Bahago Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II and President, Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, Justice Okorie Victor Uchenna.
“Others are; Three (3) Judges, High Court, Benue State; Felicia Mnguashima Ikyegh, Omale Gabriel Anebi and Shishi John Mkoholga; Two (2) Judges, High Court , Jigawa State ; Auwal Ya’u and Mustapha Bello Adamu.
“Also, Three (3) Judges, High Court , Delta State; Diai Christopher Dumebi, Odebale Ekuogbe Baro and Gesikeme-Akebofah Angonumere Mary.
“Four (4) Judges, High Court , Plateau State; Ladi Agyer Madaki, Longden Danladi Jacob, Elizabeth Ibrahim Angai and Samchi Dasplang Simon.”
The other judicial officers are;
8. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KEBBI STATE
i) Hassan Shehu Kuwwa
ii) Shamsudeen Jaafar
iii) Maryam Abubakar Kaoje
9. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, ADAMAWA STATE
i) Ishaku Yakubu Haliru
ii) Felix Daniel Nzarga
iii) Abbas Adamu Hoban
iv) Maxwell Tartius Pukuma
10. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KOGI STATE
i) Clement Ohiani Kekere
ii) Hawa Eleojo Yusufu
iii) Isa Jamil Abdullahi
11. SIX (6) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, IMO STATE
i) Okereke Chinyere Ngozi
ii) Onyekachi Michael Bless Chibueze
iii) Antoinette Chinenye Onyeukwu
iv) Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi
v) Alinnor Lotanna Chukwunyere Leo
vi) Nwachukwu Obinna Emmanuel
12. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, PLATEAU STATE
i) Yahaya Mohammed Kanam
13. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
i) Nasiru Umar Zagga
14. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE
i) Magaji Chiroma
ii) Ibrahim Barkindo
15. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, FCT, ABUJA
i) Yunusa Idris Kutigi
ii) Muhammad Boyi Marafa
iii) Ubom Unwana Sam
16. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE
i) Akumagba Ete Francis
17. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE
i) Momsisuri Bemare Odo
ii) Evaristus Paul
18. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE
i) Comfort Ekwuojo Toluwase
ii) Paul Ade Olupeka
iii) Shaibu Yakubu
19. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE
i) Okafor Emeka Paulinus
ii) Onuegbu Chinemerem Ucheoma
The NJC, according to its Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations to their respective state governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.