National Judicial Council Approves Appointment of Imo Chief Judge, 45 Other Officers

The National Judicial Council has recommended 46 successful candidates as Heads of Court and other judicial officers for the Federal and State judiciaries in Nigeria.

The NJC in a release on Thursday said it made the recommendation after its 98th meeting of May 10 and 11.



The judicial officers are as follows; “Chief Judge, Imo State; Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka Theresa Eberechukwu; Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Nasarawa State, Kadi Bahago Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II and President, Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, Justice Okorie Victor Uchenna.

“Others are; Three (3) Judges, High Court, Benue State; Felicia Mnguashima Ikyegh, Omale Gabriel Anebi and Shishi John Mkoholga; Two (2) Judges, High Court , Jigawa State ; Auwal Ya’u and Mustapha Bello Adamu.

“Also, Three (3) Judges, High Court , Delta State; Diai Christopher Dumebi, Odebale Ekuogbe Baro and Gesikeme-Akebofah Angonumere Mary.

“Four (4) Judges, High Court , Plateau State; Ladi Agyer Madaki, Longden Danladi Jacob, Elizabeth Ibrahim Angai and Samchi Dasplang Simon.”

The other judicial officers are;

8. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KEBBI STATE

i) Hassan Shehu Kuwwa

ii) Shamsudeen Jaafar

iii) Maryam Abubakar Kaoje

9. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Ishaku Yakubu Haliru

ii) Felix Daniel Nzarga

iii) Abbas Adamu Hoban

iv) Maxwell Tartius Pukuma

10. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KOGI STATE

i) Clement Ohiani Kekere

ii) Hawa Eleojo Yusufu

iii) Isa Jamil Abdullahi



11. SIX (6) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, IMO STATE

i) Okereke Chinyere Ngozi

ii) Onyekachi Michael Bless Chibueze

iii) Antoinette Chinenye Onyeukwu

iv) Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi

v) Alinnor Lotanna Chukwunyere Leo

vi) Nwachukwu Obinna Emmanuel

12. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, PLATEAU STATE

i) Yahaya Mohammed Kanam



13. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

i) Nasiru Umar Zagga

14. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Magaji Chiroma

ii) Ibrahim Barkindo

15. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, FCT, ABUJA

i) Yunusa Idris Kutigi

ii) Muhammad Boyi Marafa

iii) Ubom Unwana Sam

16. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE

i) Akumagba Ete Francis

17. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Momsisuri Bemare Odo

ii) Evaristus Paul



18. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE

i) Comfort Ekwuojo Toluwase

ii) Paul Ade Olupeka

iii) Shaibu Yakubu

19. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE

i) Okafor Emeka Paulinus

ii) Onuegbu Chinemerem Ucheoma

The NJC, according to its Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations to their respective state governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.



