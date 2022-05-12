Nigerian Students, NANS Block Nsukka-Enugu Road, Shut Down Business Activities Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike

Over 1000 students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, protested on Thursday, against the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students urged the political leaders to inject the huge sums of money used in purchasing their parties’ nomination forms into resolving the impasse.



The UNN students, who protested alongside with officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, blocked the Nsukka-Opi-Enugu Road, demanding immediate end to the strike, while lamenting that their future was being toyed with.

SaharaReporters observed that the students, who shut down economic activities in Nsukka, threatened that if the strike was not called off, they would cripple economic and political activities nationwide.

Speaking during the protest which took off from UNN Main Gate, the National Director of Contact and Mobilisation, NANS, Ben Okana, said "Our message is very clear. Let the Federal Government reach an agreement with ASUU. We are going to shut down the entire nation if the ASUU strike is not called off. Our next target is Aso Rock. We will make sure that Aso Rock is crippled so that the President himself will feel the impact of what we are doing on the streets.



"We are not relenting on this we are ready to die for this. It is either the strike is suspended or the Federal Government tells us what they have for us," he said.



Also speaking, the chairman, Joint Campus Committee, NANS, Enugu State chapter, Emmanuel Obi, said "We are on the road because we are tired of the tussle between ASUU and Federal Government. After we have spent two months at home, ASUU extended the strike action by three months.

"What it means is that we students will be at home for five months doing nothing. You know that an idle hand is the devil's workshop. We are tired of this nonsense between ASUU and Federal Government which has threatened our future. They should allow us to go back to our schools.”