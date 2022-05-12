Nigerian University Students Block Major Highway Over Lecturers’ Strike

ASUU embarked on a nationwide warning strike on February 14 and has continued to extend it towards pressing home its demands.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2022

Scores of students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have blocked Ife-Ibadan Expressroad as they protest against the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU is the umbrella union of public university lecturers.
The students who initially gathered at their campus gate on Thursday morning moved to the highway which connects Ife, Osun State to Ibadan, Oyo State.

The PUNCH reports that the students, who converged under the backing of the Fund Education Coalition, pledged to hold protests till the day their demands would be met by the Nigerian government.

They displayed placards bearing various inscriptions like “Fund Education Now”, and “Education is not a Scam” among others, as they shouted in unison “End ASUU Strike”.
 
ASUU embarked on a nationwide warning strike on February 14 and has continued to extend it towards pressing home its demands.

Its demands include the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) for payment of university lecturers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education BREAKING: Consider Students, Call Off Strike, Buhari Begs Striking University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education Fashola Renames Hall After Slain Yobe Students
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education BringBackOurGirls Rally: Ondo Teachers Protest In Solidarity Support
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Education: Still A Potent Force By Richard Udeh
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Finally Joins Ruling APC In Bayelsa Ward, Set To Recontest For President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Selling Multi-million Naira Ammunition To Bandits In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: What Is Jonathan Looking For? APC May Embarrass Him – Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Every Lie Has An Expiry Date’, Sowore Knocks Jonathan Over Initial Denial Of APC Presidential Moves
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education BREAKING: Consider Students, Call Off Strike, Buhari Begs Striking University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won’t Investigate How APC Aspirants Got N100m For Presidential Forms, To Hold Farewell Meeting With Departing Ministers – Aide, Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam BREAKING: Female Student Beaten To Death, Corpse Set Ablaze For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad In Sokoto
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari's Former Media Aide, Bashir Ahmad Mocks ‘Uninformed Supporters’ Of Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari, A Northerner, Must Not Hand Over To Another Northerner, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Knocks PDP For Throwing Open Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News President Buhari Does Not Understand Anything, Including Sports – Sowore
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Accident All 11 Occupants Feared Dead As Plane Crashes In Central Cameroon
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad