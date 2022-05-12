Nigerians Sign Online Petition To Demand Justice For Sokoto Female Student Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy

An online petition seeking justice for a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State, identified simply as Deborah, has been launched after she was killed for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

SaharaReporters had reported how Deborah was violently stoned to death and later set ablaze by the angry mob, who are mostly students of the college.



“Send us important information. This group was not created for you to send useless information. It was created for you to send past questions if there is a test or an assignment. It is not for you to send useless information. Which prophet?” the late Deborah was quoted to have stated this in a voice note she shared to the WhatsApp group.

The petition initiated by a journalist, Dotun Olawoye, called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure justice is served in the matter.

started a petition to demand #JusticeForDeborah, the female student beaten and burnt to death for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto.

the culprits must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law - please, sign the petition! https://t.co/bOUZ6HsD0O — 'Dotun Olawoye (@olawoye_dotun) May 12, 2022

Olawoye said, “Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State, was beaten and burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The incident happened on Thursday morning.

“She was burnt to death by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel. In March 2021, similarly, some angry youths backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

“Mai Ruwa was reportedly dragged away from his house on Tuesday in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the community. If we don't get justice for Deborah, we'll lose more people to this. #JusticeForDeborah.”



