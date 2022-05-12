One Killed, 12 Injured As Explosion Rocks Beer Joint In Kogi

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2022

One person was reportedly killed while 12 others were injured when an explosion rocked a beer joint in Kabba, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Wednesday night.
 
According to AIT, the deceased person, identified as Aisha, was injured by the explosion and evacuated to the hospital with others. She, however, eventually died.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It is understood those injured during the incident are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
 
Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government, Moses Olorunleke and the police command confirmed that the explosion was caused by domestic gas.
 
The Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area said security agencies had been mobilised to the scene to restore normalcy and secure lives and property.
He added that an investigation has commenced into the incident.

