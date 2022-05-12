Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba Who Dumped APC After ‘Raising N83million’ For Nomination Form Joins New Party, YPP

A presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has joined the Young Progressive Party (YPP) hours after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Garba, who could not buy the APC presidential nomination forms, had on Wednesday resigned from the ruling party, APC despite raising N83.2million in donations for the purchase of the forms.



He said his decision to shun obtaining APC presidential forms was due to consultations with his campaign team.

Garba said N81.75million had been generated from private donations while N1.4million was generated from online donations, giving a total of N83.2million.

He subsequently pulled down the APC party’s flag in his office to show his withdrawal of membership from the party.

The politician later apologised to Nigerian youths for his act.

He said he was now a changed person who had realised his mistakes and also ready to move along with Nigerian youths to chart a new course for the future of Nigeria.

Unveiling his new party, Garba wrote on Twitter, “Gentlemen and ladies, this is the future. Join me in YPP, let’s deliver a NEW DEAL for Nigeria.”



