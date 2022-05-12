REVEALED: Pilot Of Crashed Airplane In Cameroon Identified As Daughter Of Former Nigerian Deputy Governor

The pilot of the aircraft carrying 11 people, which crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday has been identified as Adzuayi Ewuga, daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.

Ewuga, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also served as Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory under the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.



According to local media reports, the aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo, in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.

The plane owned by Caverton Aviation Cameroon was chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) that maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad.

The deceased worked with the company which is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.

A family member, Oliver Slodgz Ewuga, also confirmed her death on Facebook.

“I Tried To Understand Why My Body System Failed To Fit Inn Since Yesterday, Now The Sign Is Revealed. My Only Family Pilot,God Knows Best.Am Really Heart Broken. Good Night Adzuayi Solomon Ewuga.Rest On Sis,” he posted.