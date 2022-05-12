Sultan Of Sokoto Condemns Killing Of Female College Student For Alleged Blasphemy

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 12, 2022

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has criticised the ghastly killing of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by an angry Muslim mob who stoned and burnt her over the allegation of insulting Prophet Mohammed, SAW.
This was stated in a circular signed by the secretary of the Sultanate, Sa’idu Muhammadu Maccido.


The council urged security agencies to bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.
According to the circular, “The Sultanate council condemned the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.”
"The Sultanate Council has urged all to remain calm and ensure peaceful co-existence among all people of the State and nation," the circular added.
This is not the first time killing over blasphemy would occur across northern Nigeria. But despite incessant happenings, authorities have not been able to address the situation.
Culprits are usually not arrested, or released shortly after being taken into custody in the predominantly Muslim region.
For example, On June 2, 2016, Bridget Agbahime, 74, was stoned to death by fanatics in Kano’s main market.
It was later gathered that Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, later freed the killers.


SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

