UPDATE: How Sokoto Female Student Was Killed For Criticising ‘Unwarranted Messages’ In School’s WhatsApp Group

According to a Twitter link as seen by SaharaReporters, the female student was said to have sent a voice note, protesting against the incessant sending of unnecessary to the group by her mates.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 12, 2022

The cause of the brutal murder of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, by her colleagues has been connected to a voice vote the deceased sent to her class’s WhatsApp group.
According to a Twitter link as seen by SaharaReporters, the female student was said to have sent a voice note, protesting against the incessant sending of unnecessary to the group by her mates.


The original voice note posted here has now been deleted, checks by SaharaReporters revealed.


She was heard lamenting in Hausa language to a religious broadcast message sent by another student to the group.
In a loose translation, she said, "This group chat was not created for you to be sending nonsense. It is for past questions, updates about tests or other school matters. Not for nonsense or some rubbish prophet."
It was gathered the usage of the phrase “nonsense prophet” might have angered the angry attackers and propelled the fatal assault against her.
The Sultanate in Sokoto State are among other Nigerians who have condemned the unwarranted attack and called on the police to investigate and arrest the perpetrators.

