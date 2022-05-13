Alleged N6.2bn Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Vows To Appeal Non-Admittance Of Exhibit Against Ex-Plateau Governor Jonah Jang

Musa, an investigator with the EFCC, had told the court Yusuf Pam withdrew cash running into millions of naira and handed it over to the former governor.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has vowed to appeal a ruling of the Plateau State High Court which refused to admit disputed statements obtained by the commission as evidence against the former governor, Jonah Jang.
 
Justice Christy Dabu had on Wednesday ruled that the disputed statements tendered by the EFCC were not voluntary and therefore, cannot be tendered as evidence in court.

Jang, who served as governor of Plateau State between 2007 and 2015, is standing trial alongside a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam, over alleged misappropriation of public funds amounting to over N6.2bn.
 
They were first arraigned in June 2018, on 17 counts bordering on misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust.
 
During the ruling, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), had called a witness, Sunday Musa, to testify.
 
Musa, an investigator with the EFCC, had told the court Yusuf Pam withdrew cash running into millions of naira and handed it over to the former governor.
 
He claimed that their investigation revealed that the money was part of the N2bn which the Central Bank of Nigeria gave to the state government as a loan in 2015 for disbursement to medium and small-scale enterprises.
 
But when the EFCC counsel sought to tender the statements that the commission obtained from Pam as an exhibit through Musa, counsel for Pam, S. Oyawole, raised an objection and argued that the said statements were obtained under duress from his client and therefore inadmissible in court
 
In a statement on Friday, the anti-graft commission said it would appeal the judgement.
 
The statement reads: "Dissatisfied with the ruling of a Plateau State High Court rejecting a major exhibit against a former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Jacob, SAN, has vowed to approach the Court of Appeal on the matter.
 
"Jacob disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State at the ongoing trial of Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam before Justice C. L. Dabup."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Babangida Aliyu, Former Niger Governor, Two Others Used N2Billion Ecological Fund for Election Campaign —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption NBA Clears Saraki’s Lawyers Of Any Wrongdoing
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Imo Deputy Governor Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Corruption Extrajudicial Murder Case Of 6 Apo Traders Adjourned Until December
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption DOCUMENTS: Former Nigerian Police Inspector-General, Suleiman Abba, Others Invited By Anti-graft Commission For Grilling Over Fraud In Nigeria Police Trust Fund
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Man For N22m Fraud, Another For N7m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Aspirant, Olawepo-Hashim Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
News How Rivers Governor, Wike Connived With Police Commissioner To Forcefully Bring Farah Dagogo To Court Despite Bail Orders – Lawmaker’s Aide
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
News Delta State Council Chairmen Fight Openly Over Sharing Formula For Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Dollar Largesse
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Education UI Students Join Nationwide Protest Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike, Block Ibadan Roads
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Christian Journalists, NACJ Condemn Killing Of Sokoto Student, Deborah, Demand Justice
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
News Perpetrators Of Deborah Samuel’s Murder Must Face Justice – UK High Commissioner, Catroina Reacts To Sokoto College Attack
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad