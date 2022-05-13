Bandits Kidnap Popular Radio Producer In Zamfara

Magami was travelling with his friend, Alhaji Kabiru, when bandits attacked them.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2022

A staff member of Zamfara state Radio and Television Service, Gusau, Malam Idris Haruna Magami has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

It was learnt that Magami who is a popular producer of a weekly phone-in programme called "Su duniya manya" was kidnapped along Gusau-Dansadau Road on Wednesday, May 11, while travelling to his hometown.

According to a resident who spoke to Daily Post, Magami was travelling with his friend, Alhaji Kabiru, when bandits attacked them.

"The car they were travelling in was shot by bandits and it somersaulted and landed in a ditch.

"Kabiru managed to escape while Magami was abducted.

"The bandits have already reached out to the family of Idris Haruna but have not stated their demands," the source added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Vow To Ban Church Activities In South-East, Say Clerics Colluding With Political Leaders
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Mosque, Kidnap Worshippers In Taraba
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insecurity Suspected Bandits Storm Kaduna Community, Kidnap Five
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Zamfara Traditional Ruler, Many Villagers, Set Houses Ablaze
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Must Not Shoot, Harass Students Protesting Prolonged Strike – University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Vow To Ban Church Activities In South-East, Say Clerics Colluding With Political Leaders
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
News Monday Ubani’s Statement On Murdered Student In Sokoto Is Gratuitous Insult To Traumatised People – Odinkalu Kicks, Opts Out Of Nigerian Bar Association Conference
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I’m The Only One In APC's Presidential Race; I Don’t Know Where Others Are Running To – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Boasts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Christian Journalists, NACJ Condemn Killing Of Sokoto Student, Deborah, Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Students Block Major Ijebu Ode-Ibadan Road Over University Lecturers’ Strike, Protest Causes Gridlock In Ogun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad