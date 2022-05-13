Bandits Kidnap Popular Radio Producer In Zamfara

A staff member of Zamfara state Radio and Television Service, Gusau, Malam Idris Haruna Magami has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

It was learnt that Magami who is a popular producer of a weekly phone-in programme called "Su duniya manya" was kidnapped along Gusau-Dansadau Road on Wednesday, May 11, while travelling to his hometown.

According to a resident who spoke to Daily Post, Magami was travelling with his friend, Alhaji Kabiru, when bandits attacked them.

"The car they were travelling in was shot by bandits and it somersaulted and landed in a ditch.

"Kabiru managed to escape while Magami was abducted.

"The bandits have already reached out to the family of Idris Haruna but have not stated their demands," the source added.