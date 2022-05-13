Blasphemy Law No Longer Relevant In Islam – Muslim Group Demands Justice For Slain Sokoto Student, Deborah

A group, identified as Ex-Muslims of Nigeria, has denounced the unlawful killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, by a mob of students over the alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

According to a statement released by the Founder, Hassan Rasheed, on Friday, “blasphemy is an ancient treasonable felony in Islam, but the law is no longer relevant today.”



The group hence called on the government to review laws regulating the offence of blasphemy in the country.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable murder of a student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy. The failure by the Muslim clerics to condemn the killing has underscored how intolerant Islam is when it comes to blasphemy. Nigeria is a secular country, and even though we don't encourage provocation and incitement, the decision by the students to take laws into their hands is condemnable.

"We call on the authorities to take serious measures to curtail the growing extremism among Muslims in northern Nigeria, and the perpetrators of this dastardly act must be brought to book. Blasphemy is an ancient treasonable felony in Islam, but the law is no longer relevant today.

"We, therefore, call on the authorities to not only ensure the killers are punished but also work to outlaw blasphemy laws in Nigeria because it is irrelevant in this civilized world. Blasphemy is a hindrance to the democratic system in which freedom of expression is an integral part of it," the statement added.