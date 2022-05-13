BREAKING: Emefiele In Emergency Meeting With Central Bank’s Executives, Top Management Staff Over 2023 Presidential Ambition

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is currently in a crucial emergency meeting with executive members and top management staff members of the apex bank.

Sources said Emefiele would discuss his presidential ambition at the meeting being held at the CBN headquarters in Abuja and may officially announce it to the public after the meeting.

“There’s an emergency management meeting ongoing now. Maybe he will announce his ambition publicly after the meeting,” one of the sources told SaharaReporters.

Three support groups recently purchased the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

The CBN governor had, however, said he would purchase the form himself if he decides to contest.

On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a memo addressed to heads of agencies and parastatals, including the CBN directed all appointees interested in contesting in the general election, to resign.

On Thursday, Justice DC Maidoh of a Delta State High Court, Kwale Division granted an order restraining the Board of the CBN and Independent National Electoral Commission from stopping him to seek an elective post.

Armed with the court papers, Emefiele gleefully took them to President Buhari a few hours after and stated that Nigerians will die of a heart attack.

Reacting to his controversial presidential ambition which has seen many groups and notable Nigerians call for his resignation to preserve the sanctity of the treasury and national economy on Thursday, he boasted that he was having fun and cared less about what people had to say.