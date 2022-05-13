BREAKING: Emefiele In Emergency Meeting With Central Bank’s Executives, Top Management Staff Over 2023 Presidential Ambition

Armed with the court papers, Emefiele gleefully took them to President Buhari a few hours after and stated that Nigerians will die of a heart attack.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2022

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is currently in a crucial emergency meeting with executive members and top management staff members of the apex bank.

Sources said Emefiele would discuss his presidential ambition at the meeting being held at the CBN headquarters in Abuja and may officially announce it to the public after the meeting. 

“There’s an emergency management meeting ongoing now. Maybe he will announce his ambition publicly after the meeting,” one of the sources told SaharaReporters.

Three support groups recently purchased the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

The CBN governor had, however, said he would purchase the form himself if he decides to contest.

On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a memo addressed to heads of agencies and parastatals, including the CBN directed all appointees interested in contesting in the general election, to resign.

On Thursday, Justice DC Maidoh of a Delta State High Court, Kwale Division granted an order restraining the Board of the CBN and Independent National Electoral Commission from stopping him to seek an elective post.

Armed with the court papers, Emefiele gleefully took them to President Buhari a few hours after and stated that Nigerians will die of a heart attack.

Reacting to his controversial presidential ambition which has seen many groups and notable Nigerians call for his resignation to preserve the sanctity of the treasury and national economy on Thursday, he boasted that he was having fun and cared less about what people had to say.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Emefiele Abruptly Cancels Meeting With Central Bank Executives, Summoned To Presidential Villa For Emergency Engagement Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Central Bank Gov Obtains Secret Court Order From Delta State High Court to Enable Him Stay Put in Office While Contesting For President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Presidency Questions Central Bank Gov Over Discrepancies Regarding Political Moves, To Be Asked To Resign For Being An Interested Party
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Malami, Nine Other Nigerian Ministers Seeking Elective Positions Resign Over Buhari’s Directive
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics After Threats Of Losing Votes In Sokoto, Atiku Deletes Tweet Condemning Lynching Of Christian Student, Deborah In Sokoto
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Finally Joins Ruling APC In Bayelsa Ward, Set To Recontest For President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Emefiele Abruptly Cancels Meeting With Central Bank Executives, Summoned To Presidential Villa For Emergency Engagement Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Central Bank Gov Obtains Secret Court Order From Delta State High Court to Enable Him Stay Put in Office While Contesting For President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption How Babangida Aliyu, Former Niger Governor, Two Others Used N2Billion Ecological Fund for Election Campaign —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Alleged N6.2bn Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Vows To Appeal Non-Admittance Of Exhibit Against Ex-Plateau Governor Jonah Jang
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Popular Radio Producer In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Over 1,000 Nigerians Sign Online Petition To Demand Justice For Sokoto Female Student, Deborah, Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Billionaire Investor, Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal 'Temporarily On Hold'
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Presidency Questions Central Bank Gov Over Discrepancies Regarding Political Moves, To Be Asked To Resign For Being An Interested Party
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Students Block Major Ijebu Ode-Ibadan Road Over University Lecturers’ Strike, Protest Causes Gridlock In Ogun
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad