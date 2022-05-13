BREAKING: Nigerian Central Bank Gov Obtains Secret Court Order From Delta State High Court to Enable Him Stay Put in Office While Contesting For President

The application was filed on May 5, 2022, and the judgement was granted on Thursday, May 12, SaharaReporters learnt.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2022

Justice DC Maidoh of a Delta State High Court, Kwale Division has granted an order restraining the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria and Independent National Electoral Commission from stopping the CBN governor, Godwin Emiefele from seeking an elective post.

The application was filed on May 5, 2022, and the judgement was granted on Thursday, May 12, SaharaReporters learnt.

Armed with the court papers, Emefiele gleefully took them to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday after which he stated that Nigerians will die of a heart attack.

Reacting to his controversial presidential ambition which has seen many groups and notable Nigerians call for his resignation to preserve the sanctity of the treasury and national economy on Thursday, Emefiele boasted that he was having fun and cared less about what people had to say.

He met with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Reacting to a report that the President had asked him to resign after the purchase of the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Emefiele said, “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.”

But when told that Nigerians were anxious about his position, he said: “Let them have a heart attack. It’s good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

SaharaReporters gathered that Emiefele had through a proxy, Augustine Eddiego approached the court asking, “An order restraining the defendants from treating the provision of section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 as amended as a bar on the Governor and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from seeking political offices pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice herein in this suit which borders on the interpretation and supremacy of the 1999 CFRN.”

Section 9 of the CBN Act provides that “the Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not, except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.”

Justice Maidoh in a judgement secretly delivered on May 12 granted the order and adjourned the case to May 25.

“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing,” the judge said.

“The applicant is to enter an undertaking if the order sought ought not to have been made.”

Court documents obtained by SaharaReporters say, “The court upon reading through the Motion papers and hearing C.N. Ofiah Esq. for the claimants/applicants ordered as follows: I have read the processes in this suit, the applicant has complied with order 39 of our rules.

“Applicants also deposed to an affidavit of urgency. From the processes before this court, I find that the said application at this stage has merit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing. The applicant is to enter undertaking if the order sought ought not to have been made.”

Last week, a group of supporters said they had purchased the APC presidential form for the CBN boss.

That move ended months of speculation that Emefiele was interested in Nigeria’s exalted position.

Following the development, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, argued Emefiele is not qualified to run for the office.

He hinged his argument on the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Falana in a statement he issued on Monday, maintained that “while Mr. Emefiele is awaiting divine intervention it is pertinent to point out that by virtue of the combined effect of section 9 of the CBN Act and Section 18 of the Banks and Financial institutions Act 2020 it is the Board of the CBN that is competent to permit him to engage in politics or any other vocation.

“So far, the Board of the CBN has not authorised him to participate in the primary election of the ruling party. To that extent, he is disqualified from seeking any elective position in the primary election of any political party or in the general election.”

 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Emefiele Abruptly Cancels Meeting With Central Bank Executives, Summoned To Presidential Villa For Emergency Engagement Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Emefiele In Emergency Meeting With Central Bank’s Executives, Top Management Staff Over 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Presidency Questions Central Bank Gov Over Discrepancies Regarding Political Moves, To Be Asked To Resign For Being An Interested Party
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Malami, Nine Other Nigerian Ministers Seeking Elective Positions Resign Over Buhari’s Directive
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics After Threats Of Losing Votes In Sokoto, Atiku Deletes Tweet Condemning Lynching Of Christian Student, Deborah In Sokoto
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Finally Joins Ruling APC In Bayelsa Ward, Set To Recontest For President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Emefiele Abruptly Cancels Meeting With Central Bank Executives, Summoned To Presidential Villa For Emergency Engagement Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption How Babangida Aliyu, Former Niger Governor, Two Others Used N2Billion Ecological Fund for Election Campaign —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Alleged N6.2bn Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Vows To Appeal Non-Admittance Of Exhibit Against Ex-Plateau Governor Jonah Jang
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Emefiele In Emergency Meeting With Central Bank’s Executives, Top Management Staff Over 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Presidency Questions Central Bank Gov Over Discrepancies Regarding Political Moves, To Be Asked To Resign For Being An Interested Party
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Students Block Major Ijebu Ode-Ibadan Road Over University Lecturers’ Strike, Protest Causes Gridlock In Ogun
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Lawyer Urges Nigerian Bar Association To Cancel Sokoto Conference Over Killing Of Deborah For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
News We’re Leaving Your Administration Which Remains Best In Nigeria’s History, Outgoing Ministers Tell Buhari
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Malami, Nine Other Nigerian Ministers Seeking Elective Positions Resign Over Buhari’s Directive
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
News Don’t Insult Prophets Of Other Religions; Violence, Terrorism Are Mere Symptoms, Provocation Is The Real Disease – Islamic Group, MURIC, Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad