Christian Association Alerts Nigerian Government, Says Society Turning Into Land Of Dry Bones

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State chapter has said that Nigeria is turning into a valley of death as a result of increasing killings going on in the country.



The association was reacting to the recent bomb explosion in Army brigade headquarters in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, the killing of soldiers and the terrorist attacks in Takum and Ussa councils, as well as in Yangtu Special Development Area.

In a press statement made available to Daily Post on Friday, CAN asked the Nigerian Government to stop all “forms of killings in the land before the society turns to a valley of dry bones.”



It reminded the government of the urgency to devise a means that would permanently end the killings in Taraba State.



According to the statement signed by the Chairman of the association, Rev. (Dr) Isaiah Magaji Jirapye, CAN said, “The unfortunate killing of some military officers in Takum was perpetrated by the militias who have destroyed several lives and properties in the state.”



CAN noted that although no life was lost in the explosion, such an act “proved that there are several explosive devices in the State and in the custody of people who don’t mean well for the harmonious co-existence of the state.”



While CAN emphasised that “the third explosion is a wake-up call for unity and serious action against terrorism which is trying to occupy the state.” It added that “it requires a collective effort of all irrespective of religion, tribe, section or creed.”



The religious association, therefore, called on the Nigerian government and security agencies to step up intelligence to fish out the terrorists and their allies “before this ugly development gets out of hand.”



On the recent attacks on some communities in Ussa and Takum local government areas of the state and Yangtu Development Area by the Fulani militias, CAN urged the Taraba and Nigeria governments to urgently send relief materials to the affected people and end all forms of “guerilla attacks once and for all” in the state.



“We are in the farming season; the people must be allowed to go about their farming activities peacefully without hitches and threats to life,” CAN stated.