Delta State Council Chairmen Fight Openly Over Sharing Formula For Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Dollar Largesse

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday after a consultation meeting with delegates at the Unity hall, Government House, Asaba, had dropped a huge bag, popularly known as Ghana-must-go loaded with dollars notes to be shared among the delegates.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 13, 2022

Delta State Local Government Area chairmen on Friday were enmeshed in an open disagreement among themselves over the sharing formula of dollars at the Government House, Asaba, SaharaReporters has learnt.
Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday after a consultation meeting with delegates at the Unity hall, Government House, Asaba, had dropped a huge bag, popularly known as Ghana-must-go loaded with dollars notes to be shared among the delegates.


SaharaReporters observed that the sharing of the dollars shortly after the departure of the presidential aspirant and his entourage became rowdy among the delegates, as the council chairmen who were seated at a corner were seen in an open disagreement among themselves over the sharing formula of Atiku's largesse.
It was also observed that shortly after the initial disagreement had calmed down, another round started among the council chairmen.
However, the situation was finally brought under control by leadership of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON) and the sharing formula was later accepted among the council chairmen.
Addressing the delegates, Atiku had solicited for votes even as he promised a better future for the people if elected as the president of Nigeria.
Also speaking, the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who commended Atiku, said that the Delta State delegates shall vote for the best aspirant at the end of the day.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Don’t Insult Prophets Of Other Religions; Violence, Terrorism Are Mere Symptoms, Provocation Is The Real Disease – Islamic Group, MURIC, Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Suru Group Boss, Edward Akinlade Notifies Nigerian Government, As AMCON Flouts Court Order To Renovate Asset
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Must Not Shoot, Harass Students Protesting Prolonged Strike – University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Vow To Ban Church Activities In South-East, Say Clerics Colluding With Political Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad