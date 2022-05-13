Delta State Council Chairmen Fight Openly Over Sharing Formula For Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Dollar Largesse

Delta State Local Government Area chairmen on Friday were enmeshed in an open disagreement among themselves over the sharing formula of dollars at the Government House, Asaba, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday after a consultation meeting with delegates at the Unity hall, Government House, Asaba, had dropped a huge bag, popularly known as Ghana-must-go loaded with dollars notes to be shared among the delegates.



SaharaReporters observed that the sharing of the dollars shortly after the departure of the presidential aspirant and his entourage became rowdy among the delegates, as the council chairmen who were seated at a corner were seen in an open disagreement among themselves over the sharing formula of Atiku's largesse.

It was also observed that shortly after the initial disagreement had calmed down, another round started among the council chairmen.

However, the situation was finally brought under control by leadership of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON) and the sharing formula was later accepted among the council chairmen.

Addressing the delegates, Atiku had solicited for votes even as he promised a better future for the people if elected as the president of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who commended Atiku, said that the Delta State delegates shall vote for the best aspirant at the end of the day.