Give Terrorists What They Want, Raise Money For Ransoms To Free Victims – Sheikh Gumi Advises Nigerian Government

Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the Nigerian government to give terrorists what they want and deserve so as to ensure the safety of kidnap victims in captivity.

Gumi spoke during the special prayers organised by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), on Thursday in Kaduna for the victims of the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The Kaduna-bound train was attacked by terrorists on March 28 and eight persons were killed during the attack. Many others were injured or kidnapped by the terrorists.

According to Gumi, the N25 billion that political aspirants have spent to buy forms should be paid to terrorists.

Gumi said, “Just imagine now, people are paying up to N25 billion to buy forms instead of using the money to pay ransom for poor Nigerians who cannot pay. Whatever they want, give it to them, so that they release these people and when they release them then, you have the liberty.

“You have the opportunity to deal with them the way they deserve because when they have captives, you have to tread with caution so that their captives will not be injured.”

“Leaders are busy seeking political offices ahead of 2023 and have so far raised N25 billion, while 62 Nigerians are being held captive. I have not heard of any leader raising money to free any kidnapped victim or the 62 passengers,” he said.

He said, “I have been in the forefront of trying to resolve these things. Initially, the issue was socio-economic; but it is taking a religious dimension due to the negligence of the government.

“Can’t they raise money too to free these Nigerians, including the 85-year-old woman? Please whatever the bandits or terrorists want from government should be given to them in the interest of Nigerians because their continued captivity is not in our interest.”

The prayer session was attended by Muslim and Christian leaders.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph Hayab, urged leaders to ensure the safe return of the victims.

The President of JMA, Hajiya Rabi Musa Saulawa, said special prayers were organised for the victims and the country in general.