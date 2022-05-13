Give Terrorists What They Want, Raise Money For Ransoms To Free Victims – Sheikh Gumi Advises Nigerian Government

According to Gumi, the N25 billion that political aspirants have spent to buy forms should be paid to terrorists.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2022

Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the Nigerian government to give terrorists what they want and deserve so as to ensure the safety of kidnap victims in captivity.
Gumi spoke during the special prayers organised by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), on Thursday in Kaduna for the victims of the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The Kaduna-bound train was attacked by terrorists on March 28 and eight persons were killed during the attack. Many others were injured or kidnapped by the terrorists.
According to Gumi, the N25 billion that political aspirants have spent to buy forms should be paid to terrorists.
Gumi said, “Just imagine now, people are paying up to N25 billion to buy forms instead of using the money to pay ransom for poor Nigerians who cannot pay. Whatever they want, give it to them, so that they release these people and when they release them then, you have the liberty.
“You have the opportunity to deal with them the way they deserve because when they have captives, you have to tread with caution so that their captives will not be injured.”
“Leaders are busy seeking political offices ahead of 2023 and have so far raised N25 billion, while 62 Nigerians are being held captive. I have not heard of any leader raising money to free any kidnapped victim or the 62 passengers,” he said.
He said, “I have been in the forefront of trying to resolve these things. Initially, the issue was socio-economic; but it is taking a religious dimension due to the negligence of the government.
“Can’t they raise money too to free these Nigerians, including the 85-year-old woman? Please whatever the bandits or terrorists want from government should be given to them in the interest of Nigerians because their continued captivity is not in our interest.”
The prayer session was attended by Muslim and Christian leaders.
In his speech, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph Hayab, urged leaders to ensure the safe return of the victims.
The President of JMA, Hajiya Rabi Musa Saulawa, said special prayers were organised for the victims and the country in general.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters Training Bandits In Northern Nigeria To Use Anti-aircraft Guns, Explosives—Report
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Sokoto Market, Kill 19 Traders, Injure Others
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Insurgency If You Can't Declare Bandits As Terrorists, Declare Them As Federal Civil Servants — Shehu Sani Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Should Use Billions Of Naira Spent On Ammunition To Build Schools For Bandits – Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Four Delta University Students, Five Travellers, Demand N5million Ransom
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Emefiele Abruptly Cancels Meeting With Central Bank Executives, Summoned To Presidential Villa For Emergency Engagement Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Central Bank Gov Obtains Secret Court Order From Delta State High Court to Enable Him Stay Put in Office While Contesting For President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption How Babangida Aliyu, Former Niger Governor, Two Others Used N2Billion Ecological Fund for Election Campaign —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Alleged N6.2bn Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Vows To Appeal Non-Admittance Of Exhibit Against Ex-Plateau Governor Jonah Jang
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Emefiele In Emergency Meeting With Central Bank’s Executives, Top Management Staff Over 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lawyer Urges Nigerian Bar Association To Cancel Sokoto Conference Over Killing Of Deborah For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
News We’re Leaving Your Administration Which Remains Best In Nigeria’s History, Outgoing Ministers Tell Buhari
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Malami, Nine Other Nigerian Ministers Seeking Elective Positions Resign Over Buhari’s Directive
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
News Don’t Insult Prophets Of Other Religions; Violence, Terrorism Are Mere Symptoms, Provocation Is The Real Disease – Islamic Group, MURIC, Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Popular Radio Producer In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad